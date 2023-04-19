The new design Mi Band 8 released can be used as a pendant or clipped in shoes- Hong Kong unwire.hk

We reported earlier that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 NFC version was launched in overseas markets. Within a week, the new generation of Mi Band 8 was first released in the Chinese market. Last night, Xiaomi announced Mi Band 8 and Mi Band 8 NFC at the press conference. The prices of the two in China are 249 and 299 RMB (about 285 and 342 Hong Kong dollars) respectively. The listing arrangement of the international version has not yet been announced.

Although the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 retains the pill-shaped body, the structure of the bracelet has changed a lot. Instead of the previous one-piece bracelet covering the body, it adopts a new strap design with a quick release function. I believe you can replace the bracelet. process will be simpler. For the first time, the main body of Xiaomi Mi Band 8 offers two options of black and gold, and it also has a metallic texture. In addition to being worn on the wrist, the Mi Band 8 can also be detached from the main body, clipped to the shoelace or used as a pendant.

Mi Band 8 is equipped with a 1.62-inch AMOLED touch screen, which supports a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 600nits. The factory provides as many as 200 surface designs, including the game surface for the first time. Users can install and replace it with a mobile phone program. In terms of function, it supports more than 150 sports modes, and for the first time adds running data such as stride frequency, stride distance, ground contact space ratio, and ground impact force. Mi Band 8 continues to have health functions such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep and menstrual tracking. The battery life of Xiaomi Mi Band 8 has been increased to up to 16 days, and it can also last for 6 days under normal use; its built-in 190mAh battery supports fast charging, and it only takes about 1 hour to fully charge.

Source of information and pictures: beebom

