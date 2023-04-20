The new DLC of “Forbidden Lands of the Western Regions” received high marks from IGN and praised Aloy as the first LGBT character in “Yuan Shen” | News

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-04-20

Sony’s PlatStation’s post-apocalyptic adventure “Horizon Forbidden West” (Horizon Forbidden West)’s latest expansion film “Burning Shores” (Burning Shores) is officially released on PS5. However, players seem to be more concerned about the feelings of the protagonist Aloy, who made a big fuss about her sexual orientation exposed, and even said that she is the first LBGT character in “Yuanshin”.

IGN (8/10) pointed out that “Scorching Coast” is an important content addition to the “Horizon” series, introducing many interesting challenges and enemies to Sony’s signature action sci-fi series, and allowing players to eliminate them through cool new methods, ” A more personal and believable side of Aloy is more focused on the character’s development than the looming threat of apocalypse, and a few bad boss fights aside, it’s going to be a great new chapter. “

VGC (4/5) believes that “Scorching Coast” is not so much a DLC, but more like the prologue of the third-generation game series. The outstanding visual images and the emotional climax brought by the plot make players look forward to the next development. “Adding the automatic pickup function, Aloy no longer needs to collect materials step by step, and they will appear in the backpack when they run over.” It is a pity that the terrain of Los Angeles is not fully utilized, and the types of new creatures are less than expected.

※Beware of spoilers, read with discretion. Beware of spoilers, read with discretion. Beware of spoilers, read with discretion※

Combining the comments of the two game media, it can be seen that the main feature of “Horizon Western Forbidden Land: Scorching Coast” is the plot, the following contains spoilers, please read it after thinking about it.

In the DLC plot, Aloy can choose to develop a romantic relationship with the new character Quen warrior Seyka, but this has caused dissatisfaction and disappointment for many players. After all, many LGBTQ plots appear in many games and film and television works today. It’s too deliberate.

Some criticize the main character for being ugly (the ugliest lesbian forerunner), others are upset about being spoiled, and some say that only gays will like this game:

Some players said that Aloy is a clone of the old world scientist Elisabet Sobeck, and she was previously identified as gay. There are also players who tease, “Do you know what is the coolest thing in the post-apocalyptic world where humans are almost dead? It’s gay haha.” Some people are dissatisfied that if game developers continue to force ideology into the plot like this, they will eventually become Netflix. A series as mediocre as Disney. Another netizen complained: “Kuye will change gender in the new God of War game.”

Another player, Falco X, shared a photo of Aloy and Seyka embracing each other. Compared with the picture of Ellie and the same sex kissing in “The Last Survivor”, he complained “Why can’t PlayStation come up with new ideas?” Of course, there are various comments below Humorous and bitter, interested readers can click to read.

On the other hand, after learning about Aloy’s sexuality, Chinese players recalled that in 2021, “Horizon Zero Dawn” (Horizon Zero Dawn) was linked with Mihayou’s “Yuan Shen”. The Savior of the World“, and explore the secrets of Teyvat with the travelers.

Now when her sexuality is exposed, it can be said that she is the first and only LBGTQ character in “Yuan Shen”, many people knocked on the bowl and restarted it. After all, free 5-star roles are rare.

