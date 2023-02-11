505 Games announced that the new drift racing game “DRIFTCE”, produced in cooperation with the famous car game developer ECC Games SA (known for car mechanic simulators, gear levers, etc.), will be available on Xbox and PlayStation platforms in spring 2023.

Drive 12 of the world ‘s best officially licensed drift cars, including the Toyota AE86, Mazda MX5 and BMW E46 M3. Players will be able to build their dream tanks, race on difficult tracks, test their drifting skills and prove themselves as the ultimate drifting legend. Master the curves of more than a dozen tracks recreated using laser scanning technology , including the all-new “Akinayama Track” and other well-known tracks from the previous game “DRIFT21”.

The game will offer more than 1800 replaceable parts, such as engines, suspensions and steering wheels, etc., adjust each car to suit your needs. Customize your vehicle’s body parts, paint colors, and add cool stickers to uniquely winning vehicles. Make your rear lights invisible to opponents in single player and online multiplayer modes. Contains a wealth of game modes including career mode, quick race, sandbox mode, free driving, single-player racing, time-limited challenges, and Jincana mode.