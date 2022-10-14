The AVR-X2800H, a relatively entry-level 7.1-channel design, supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound effects, and supports 8K/60Hz video for 3 sets of inputs and 2 sets of outputs of the 6-input 2-output HDMI. , also equipped with eARC function. Both models use a new 1080p resolution user interface, and the menus are also optimized. QR Code is provided for users to easily view the electronic manual, and various settings of the amplifier can be performed through the WEB UI of the AVR Remote App. Of course, the two new phones continue to support their powerful HEOS music streaming system, compatible with AirPlay 2, TIDAL, Spotify and other platforms, and also have Bluetooth receiving and sending functions, making it very convenient to play songs. The AVC-X3800H is priced at $12,280 and the AVR-X2800H at $6,980.