The new EarPods earphones start production, Apple kneels down to the EU and switches to USB-C interface-ePrice.HK

Although the iPhone 15 is believed to not be released until September, one change is almost certain, that is, Apple needs to kneel down to the EU, abandon its own Lightning interface and switch to a USB-C interface. Even though the iPhones that have been on the market in recent years no longer provide chargers and EarPods wired headphones, Apple still produces the above two accessories.

New EarPods switch to USB-C

According to the news, in order to cooperate with the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple has started to produce a new version of the EarPods wired headset, and there is no suspense that the new version will use the USB-C interface. Since the release of the first generation of AirPods with the iPhone 7, Apple has canceled the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone 7, gradually inducing users to switch to wireless headphones, and has also successfully turned AirPods into a popular hot-selling item, but the unimpeded pure white EarPods continue to exist, even in 2021. “Salted Fish Resurrected” suddenly became popular among young users and became a trendy product.

No need to charge, suitable for travel

For the sake of convenience, some iPhone users who frequently travel or travel will also buy EarPods for use on the plane or during the trip. Some foreign websites pointed out that it is too late for Apple to launch the USB-C version of EarPods now, because most iPad models on the market have switched to USB-C and no longer provide 3.5mm headphone jacks. Some iPad users are looking forward to USB The arrival of the -C version of EarPods.

Source: appleinsider