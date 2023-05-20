The new feature of Android 14 is super practical, you can directly drag and drop text or files to switch between apps

Recently, foreign netizen Nail Sadykov broke the news that after the device system was upgraded to the Android 14 Beta version, he found that he could directly drag and drop text and files between two full-screen applications.

Netizens also deliberately recorded a demonstration animation. We can see that when the user opens the full-screen application, he can select a certain text or file and press and hold, and the corresponding content will be suspended on the surface. Then the user needs to ensure that the long-pressed finger keeps pressing the screen, and the other finger opens another application, and then can directly drag the text or file into the text box, so that the information transfer between the two applications can be realized conveniently and quickly.

In the past, sharing content from one app to another was cumbersome. The text class needs to copy the text to the clipboard first, and then open another application to paste. Usually, files need to be forwarded by long pressing, but in some cases, they need to be saved locally on the mobile phone, and then forwarded and shared after searching for them in the file management.

The function of dragging text and files between full-screen applications can eliminate the “gap” between two applications, which greatly improves the overall multitasking experience on the Android operating system and effectively improves efficiency.

It is worth mentioning that the SmartisanOS system of Smartisan and the HarmonyOS 3 system of Huawei already have similar functions.