The new free game requires all your skills

Two new free games are waiting for you in the Epic Games Store. In this article you can find out which titles you can get for free this time and what you have to do to get them.

The gameplay of Universal Europe 4 shouldn’t really surprise strategy players. The aim of the game is to rule a nation and lead it to fame and fortune for centuries. In contrast to other genre representatives such as Civilization, it is not a turn-based game. The gameplay can be paused, but basically runs in real time.

There’s plenty to do in Europa Universalis 4. Wars must be fought, trading empires established and religions spread. This is the only way the small empire will eventually develop into a real world power. “Run your nation for centuries with unparalleled freedom, complexity, and historical authenticity. Discovery, trade, warfare and diplomacy come to life in this epic game of strategic and tactical depth.”says the official game description.

In addition, three matching addons are currently being given away. The Catholic Majors Unit Pack, the Evangelical Majors Unit Pack, and Songs of Yuletide. Addons play an important role in Europa Universalis 4 in general. Since the 2013 release, a lot of them have come together that give the game even more depth.

The second free game is Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You. The name “Orwell” stands for a new government surveillance program that can be used to monitor anyone at any time. We slip into the role of the first human investigator who has to solve a terrorist attack with the help of Orwell.

“Scour websites, comb through social media, profiles on dating sites, news articles and blogs to find out who is behind a series of terrorist attacks,” reads the game description. “Eavesdrop on chats, read personal emails, hack PCs, access medical records and make connections. Find the information you need.”

How do you get the free games?

In order to be able to secure the games for free, you need a user account with Epic Games. The titles can then be easily downloaded from the shop.

Once added to your own game library, they will remain there even after the promotional period has expired. So you can play it for as long as you want. The games are available from August 10th to 17th (5 p.m. each day) at Epic Games. After that, they will be replaced by other free games.

