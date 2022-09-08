Previously, CDPR launched the version 1.6 update of “Electric Rider 2077”, which brought new wardrobe features, new weapons, new commissions, cross-platform progress, and many gameplay fixes and adjustments. However, the long-awaited “New Game Plus” mode has yet to appear, as CDPR explains that it is a “very complex feature”.

Talking to fans on Twitter, CDPR lead level designer Miles Tost shared some details about the new Game+ mode. He said such a feature would be difficult to implement because the game was story-driven and had a cinematic pace that fans didn’t take into account.

The New Game+ mode is an extremely complex feature that requires various tweaks to rebalance the entire game.

There are a lot of skill checks in the game and dialogue, so how do you handle/balance stats and skill points?

Other complication is the advanced chip implant of the protagonist V early in the game, which is simply not suitable for many scenarios, such as your first visit to Vik’s clinic, such a scenario may have to be completely remade, as will all your vehicles, some of which are related to the story related, so it will be acquired twice by the player.

Tost believes that it is possible to solve these problems, but it will take more time and more work. “Sadly, this is not an issue that allows you to start a new game with an existing V and then end it. We are listening and investigating, but can’t make any promises right now.”

It seems that CDPR is also actively trying to add the new Game+ mode requested by fans to “Electric Rider 2077” in the best way, hoping to see this new mode in the near future.

source