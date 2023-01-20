A few days ago, the open world adventure masterpiece “Forspoken”, produced by Luminous Productions and developed by SE, announced the PC configuration requirements.

As soon as the content came out, the media and players complained one after another, and a new hardware killer came.

It turns out that the minimum configuration requirements correspond to 720P and 30 frames, which are just enough for play, but Ryzen 5 1600+GTX 1060+16GB memory is actually required.

As for 4K 60 frames, in addition to 32GB of memory, Ryzen 5 5800X/Core i7-12700+RTX 4080 is required to suppress it, and the hard disk must also be an NVMe SSD with at least 150GB of space reserved.

Previously, another game with very BT in terms of memory requirements was “Return (Return of Death)”, which was exclusively ported from PS5 to PC, and it also required a minimum of 16GB of memory to play.

According to Steam’s latest hardware statistics report, currently less than 15% of players have 32GB and above memory, and 52.62% have 16GB of memory. In other words, although the memory price is relatively cheap now, it is far from the level of a pair of 32GB for everyone.

This work is scheduled to land on the PC and PS5 platforms simultaneously on January 25. Because the console is exclusive for two years, Xbox users need to play it as early as 2025.

Minimum configuration requirements (720p/30 frames):

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

Graphics Card: Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB) or GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

Memory: 16GB

Hard disk space: 150GB

Recommended configuration requirements (1440p/30 frames):

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU Processor: Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7GHz or better) or Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz or better)

Graphics Card: Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB) or GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB)

Memory: 24GB

Hard disk space: SSD 150GB

Maximum configuration requirements (2160p/60 frames):

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU Processor: Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) or Core i7-12700

Graphics Card: Radeon 6800 XT or GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB VRAM)

Memory: 32GB

Hard disk space: NVMe SSD 150GB

