The new hero "Ramata" of "Battle Strike 2" is the leader of the zero degree quadrant, and the second season will be implemented in December

The new hero "Ramata" of "Battle Strike 2" is the leader of the zero degree quadrant, and the second season will be implemented in December

Just at the 2022 finals of the “Overwatch E-sports Professional League”, Blizzard Entertainment announced the latest hero “La Mata” story video of “Overwatch 2”, and announced that the second season will start in December .

Ramata’s story is one of hardship, trauma, and ugly humanity. As an omnic, Ramata’s background is quite tortuous. He once participated in the omnic wars, and later unloaded his ammunition, raised his shield, and joined the monk Zenyatta of the Shambali monastery to promote peace and tranquility. However, human society still has a strong hostility towards omnics.

Ultimately, Ramata decided to use more pragmatic means to implement his beliefs, and he became the leader of Quadrant Zero, protecting his fellow omnics at all costs.

La Mata is expected to be installed in the second season of “Battle Strike 2”, and the time point will be on December 6th North American time. More information about skills will be announced in the future.

