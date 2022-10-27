Home Technology The new horror game “Saturnalia” is available for free as soon as it is released, and the EGS of Warhammer’s 40K masterpiece “Mechanicus” is free for a limited time | 4Gamers
Technology

The new horror game “Saturnalia” is available for free as soon as it is released, and the EGS of Warhammer’s 40K masterpiece “Mechanicus” is free for a limited time | 4Gamers

by admin
The new horror game “Saturnalia” is available for free as soon as it is released, and the EGS of Warhammer’s 40K masterpiece “Mechanicus” is free for a limited time | 4Gamers

As soon as the new horror independent work “Saturnalia” is released, a one-week limited-time free event will be launched on the Epic Games Store, along with “Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus” from the Warhammer 40K series, as long as you log in to the EGS store to collect the game and you can save it permanently to Collection library.

Saturnalia is an indie horror exploration game developed for Santa Ragione, inspired primarily by the culture of the Italian kingdom of Sardinia. Players will take on the role of four characters and experience a storyline in an ancient village closely tied to its ghostly traditions. It is a well-designed maze in itself, with no repeating routes, players must explore with little guidance and solve the game’s mysteries.

Another limited-time free game from Epic Games is Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, the well-received Warhammer 40K series in 2018, which focuses on the Adeptus Mechanicus camp.

The story of the game describes that the religious ship received a signal from the missing great sage Lasicek. In order to investigate the truth, the undead lord who had been sleeping in the tomb for a long time was accidentally awakened, and you must operate the bishop and the escort troops to stop the undead at all costs. lord.

The Epic Games Store this week’s limited free games “Saturnalia” and “Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus” will only be available until 23:00 on November 3rd, Taiwan time, and you can save them forever.

In addition, next week’s Epic Games will be giving away games “Filament” and “Rising Storm 2: Vietnam”.

See also  The turn-based strategy game "Warhammer 40K: Warzone" will be available on PS4 / Xbox One platform "Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector" on December 2nd

You may also like

Surprising disc stats for Call of Duty: Modern...

Open world action RPG “Gotham Knight” measured, Batman...

Samsung launches Expert RAW software beta testing, bringing...

Apple has opened up Freeform whiteboard functionality to...

Samsung Launches Expert RAW Software Beta, Bringing Astrophotography...

Free “Genesis Alpha One” Space Construction Simulation Shooting...

Apple System Update Day! macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1...

The Google Call Filter arrives in Italy: how...

The voyages of the future: technology gets on...

Meta sinks to Wall Street: -25% and capitalization...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy