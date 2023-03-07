Last September iliad signed the Pietrarsa Manifesto, a document wanted by the Guarantor for the Protection of Personal Data, with which the operator undertook to launch an education and training initiative on privacy issues within 12 months to Gen Z. On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, iliad launches “Privacy. In simplicity”, a communication campaign on its official channels.

Through simple language, iliad will tell everything that revolves around the world of data use and why they are so important, both in everyday life and in the use of electronic communication services.

Clarity is one of iliad’s founding values ​​and has distinguished all of the company’s activities since its inception. For this reason, the operator has decided to tell the kids about the terms of privacy using the language closest to them: that of social networks. Sometimes, especially children and adolescents, they may find it difficult to fully grasp the meaning of the typical lexicon of privacy protection, as well as the implications and impacts of the treatments to which information about them is subjected.

iliad has thus decided to talk about the concept of privacy and situations related to this world through one of the typical formats of TikTok, that of the POV: short videos where the creators identify with a particular point of view (“Point of View”), in this case concerning the words of privacy, relying on the clichés that best explain the concept represented.

The campaign will develop into a series of weekly appointments, each of which will clarify some key words and expressions, such as “particular data”, “cookies”, “data processing”, “phishing” and much more. All always in iliad style, therefore with an ironic, light, fun and above all simple tone.