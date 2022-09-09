Pokémon Co., Ltd. recently released the latest information about the Nintendo Switch games “Pokémon Zhu” and “Pokémon Purple”, including the “Treasure Hunt” event, the school villain “Team Sky”, the treasure master Pokémon, and New Pokémon and NPCs to meet.

In the school where the protagonists of “Pokémon Zhu” and “Pokémon Purple” attend, there is an activity called off-campus research, and the theme of the study is “treasure hunting”. The official said that because this is an open world design, where you want to go “treasure hunt” is in the hands of the player, and at the same time, 3 unique stories will be weaved.

There are 8 “Pokémon Gyms” operated by the Pokémon Alliance in various parts of the Patia region. The protagonist will be able to visit these Pokémon Gyms, defeat all the gym owners, and pass the Pokémon League. The championship test held by the headquarters is used to promote to the “championship level” that the outside world yearns for.

Piper is researching healthy dishes that can rejuvenate Pokémon, so he is looking for “secret seasoning”, an ingredient that can instantly rejuvenate after eating it. Secret seasonings are precious ingredients that only exist in the Patia region, but these ingredients are protected by the owner Pokémon and are not easy to obtain.

There are many known Pokémon masters, and they are larger than normal Pokémon and possess powerful powers. Piper, who is not good at Pokémon battles, will ask the protagonist for help, and promises to prepare special dishes for the protagonist to eat after getting the secret seasoning.

As for the “Star Team”, it is a group formed by a group of students who are causing headaches in the school. There are many gangs in the Tianxing team, each gang has a boss who is in charge of commanding, and the bases of each gang are scattered all over the Padia area.

The “Sky Star Team” will not only disrupt the morals of the campus, but will also recruit team members by tough means, causing trouble to the people around them. The team members did not attend the class well, which made the teachers of the school feel a headache for them.