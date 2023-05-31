Many Samsung fans are eagerly awaiting the next insider tip for smartphones, which will be presented in the coming weeks. Many details about the Galaxy S23 FE have already been leaked in advance. However, new information does not bode well.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with unloved Exynos processor

The Galaxy S21 FE (test) became a smartphone insider tip because Samsung did not install an Exynos chip there like in the normal S-class smartphones, but one from Qualcomm. And the Galaxy S23 smartphones are also so strong because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 compared to the Exynos 2200 such a much better processor is. But according to the latest information, this is exactly what should happen work in the Galaxy S23 FE (Quelle: AndroidHeadlines).

For example, instead of relying on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which still has high efficiency and performance, Samsung should actually use the block the unloved Exynos 2200 from the Galaxy S22. Compared to a Qualcomm processor, Samsung’s chip can’t keep up. This makes the Galaxy S23 FE unattractive in one fell swoop. You could buy a Galaxy S22 (test) directly, which is now much cheaper (look at Amazon).

The probably slightly larger display, the larger battery and the better camera compared to the Galaxy S22 would still speak for a Galaxy S23 FE. But that The heart of the new smartphone insider tip would not go with it. Then you should rather save some money and grab the much better Galaxy S23.

In the video we present the Samsung Galaxy S23 in detail:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is said to boost smartphone sales

With the knowledge that the Galaxy S23 FE uses the bad Exynos 2200, Samsung’s plan to boost smartphone sales could fail. Because the Galaxy S23 smartphones are selling significantly worse a few months after the market launch and the Galaxy S23 FE should actually be the lifeline. With the old processor and probably a price that is far too high, that could go haywire. At the latest when it is presented in a few weeks, it will become clear what Samsung can really do with the Galaxy S23 FE.

See also Top RPG Coming Soon In 2023 - - Gamereactor GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.