It’s no secret that Microsoft is developing a next-generation Windows operating system, internally codenamed Next Valley. And the outside world tends to use Windows 12 to call it, which is indeed reasonable according to past practice.

In addition, in October last year, the user interface of the Windows 12 prototype system was also exposed, including a new floating StartMenu, a Chinese-style message bar on the front, desktop widgets in the upper left corner, and time/date/battery/Wi-Fi status in the upper right corner and other elements.

This time, some developers discovered that in the preview development version of Windows, Build 25300, some codes were secretly added, which covered hiding the taskbar clock, hiding the tray time and date, and hiding the time and date prompt messages in the corner of the taskbar.

Brad Sams, head of the well-known software Stardock, also pointed out that the outline of Windows 12 has gradually become clear, and Microsoft is eagerly testing the new UI of its next-generation system on Windows 11.

After enabling the above code, the new UI is roughly as shown in the figure below. Of course, considering that there is at least a year before the launch of Windows 12, many things will still change.