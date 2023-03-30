It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft is developing the next-generation Windows operating system. According to reports, the internal codename of the next-generation Windows operating system is Next Valley. At present, the outside world tends to use Windows 12 to refer to the system, which is also in line with the naming method of the Windows system.

In October last year, the Windows 12 system user interface was exposed, and it can be seen that the new interface has many changes. For example, the floating taskbar, the centered message bar at the top of the front, the desktop widget in the upper left corner, and the time/date/battery/Wi-Fi status in the upper right corner. It looks like a tablet desktop.

Recently, developers have discovered that Microsoft has secretly added some code in the preview development version of Windows, Build 25300. These codes have information about hiding the taskbar clock, hiding the tray time and date, and hiding the time and date prompts in the corner of the taskbar.

After activating the above code, you can see the general layout of the new UI. Since there is still a year of development time before the Windows 12 system, it is only of reference value.

Brad Sams, head of the well-known software Stardock, said that the UI design of Windows 12 has gradually become clear, and Microsoft wants to test it on Windows 11 as soon as possible.

In addition, according to the introduction of Panos Panay, the head of Windows, the next generation of Windows will be a cloud and artificial intelligence-driven fusion experience system, which will bring different surprises.