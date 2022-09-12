iPhone 14The series will be officially launched on September 16. Before the new phone starts, peripheral accessories must be prepared as soon as possible to welcome the new look of the new phone. RHINOSHIELD announced the launch of the iPhone 14 series of mobile phone protection accessories. In addition to the new color series and MagSafe compatible series of mobile phone cases, it also provides 3D strong bump stickers, fixing frames and other new machine peripherals, so that new iPhone 14 users can enjoy the first Full protection at once.

This year, Rhino Shield not only launched 5 new colors of mobile phone accessories including recycled gray, cobalt blue, sunset copper, sage green and violet to match the new iPhone colors, but also launched a new series of protective cases with MagSafe compatible magnetic suction function. After testing With more than 2 times the original super strong magnetic attraction, it can also be used with a compatible Rhino Shield MAX to enjoy a stable operating experience. No matter watching videos, selfies or videos, you don’t have to worry about the phone slipping from your hand, and it is easy to disassemble and assemble at any time. You can also change thousands of designs according to your preferences.

In addition, CASETiFY also announced the launch of the new “Ultimate Drop-resistant Phone Case”, which is created by the brand-new patented EcoShock protection technology and has the strongest protection in the history of the brand. The 4 corners that are most likely to cause damage are added with anti-compression ribs and 3 air chambers to achieve buffering and rebound effects to avoid damage to the phone, while taking into account the use of environmentally friendly materials. The original “Strong Drop-resistant Phone Case” and “Super-Strong Drop-resistant Phone Case” have also been fully upgraded to provide stronger protection.

In addition, CASETiFY also announced that it will open the first CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store in Taiwan on the 1st floor of A11, Xinyi Xintiandi, Xinguang Mitsukoshi. It will officially open on September 22. Consumers can go to the store to recycle old mobile phone cases and get a 15% discount. Shop shopping deals.

In addition to the protective case, charging accessories are also one of the favorite products of fruit fans. The newly launched “OMNIA M3+ 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand” not only supports iPhone 14 MagSafe magnetic charging, but also combines Apple-certified Apple Watch charging module and AirPods wireless charging function to fully meet the charging needs of fruit powder. Early bird pre-orders are open from now on, in addition to enjoying the discounted price, it also comes with “OMNIA P3 USB-C 33W Mini Quick Charge Power Supply” and European and British adapter pins.

At the same time, Yaguo Elements is also seizing the opportunity of changing the phone, and from now on the official website mall and directly-operated stores will launch the “all-round limited-time promotion for iPhone 14 accessories”, Apple-certified OMNIA fast charging sets and magnetic chargers. Enjoy ultra-low discounts starting from 6.8%.

The Rhino Shield Clear transparent phone case has a new MagSafe-compatible style, and the magnetic attraction has been upgraded.Photo / provided by Rhino Shield

Rhino Shield has launched 5 new colors of mobile phone accessories, including cycle gray, cobalt blue, sunset copper, sage green and violet, which perfectly match the new iPhone colors.Photo / provided by Rhino Shield

CASETiFY has launched the new iPhone 14 series of ultimate drop-resistant mobile phone cases, creating the most protective mobile phone cases in the history of the brand for consumers.Image/Provided by CASETiFY

The ultimate drop-resistant phone case uses innovative “elastic protection corners”, added compression ribs and 3 air chambers to effectively cushion and rebound the impact of the phone when it falls to the ground.Image/Provided by CASETiFY

