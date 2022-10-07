Home Technology The new limited-edition external hard drive jointly launched by “Seagate x Marvel” is officially on sale!
The new limited-edition external hard drive jointly launched by "Seagate x Marvel" is officially on sale!

The new limited-edition Spider-Man external hard drive jointly launched by Seagate Technology and Marvel is officially available at selected Seagate distribution channels in Taiwan starting today, with a suggested price of NT$2,890. Three officially licensed external hard drive models include Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales, offering 2TB capacity and customizable RGB lighting effects to accompany players through game worlds and crime-fighting!

The new Spider-Man external hard drive is compatible with Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, comes with a three-year limited warranty and three-year Rescue Data Recovery Services™ (Data Recovery Services), and comes with DiscWizard™ and SeaTools™ The diagnostic software can help detect the health and performance of the hard disk, and multiple guarantees allow players to embark on various adventures without worries.

In addition, Seagate also invites players to join the hard disk recycling program, which aims to reduce household waste. Each hard disk recycled can reduce 18 kilograms of carbon emissions to the earth, and at the same time can get a 300 yuan PChome electronic discount coupon . The recovered hard disks will be erased with the highest standard of cooperative encryption deletion technology, even the most advanced laboratories are difficult to recover, and the components of these recovered hard disks will be re-applied. Consumers can easily recycle hard drives through a simple three-step online application, join Seagate to create a part in the field of sustainable data!

