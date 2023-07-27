The New Lords of the Fallen: Upgraded PC Requirements for Enhanced Gameplay

PC Requirements for Lords of the Fallen Revealed: Demanding More RAM than Expected

Hexworks and CI Games are gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated Lords of the Fallen on October 13. As the game faces fierce competition, the developers are making sure to take advantage of the marketing opportunities available to them. Recently, they provided an exclusive 17-minute demo to showcase the game’s unique features, including different playstyles, the “dual world” system, enemy variety, and improvements made using Unreal Engine 5.

One of the major updates that came along with this demo was the revised PC requirements for Lords of the Fallen. Players will now need more RAM than originally announced in order to play the game. While the overall specifications remain largely the same as what was previously stated, the increased RAM demand reflects the game’s high-end graphics and immersive gameplay.

For those who wish to play the game at the minimum settings of 720p with low quality, the PC requirements are as follows: Windows 10 64-bit operating system, an Intel i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, along with 12 GB of RAM. In terms of graphics, a minimum of 6GB of VRAM is required, either from an NVIDIA GTX-1060 or an AMD Radeon RX 590. DirectX version 11 and a storage space of 45 GB, preferably on an SSD but HDD support is also available, completes the requirements.

On the other hand, players who aim to experience the game at its fullest with 1080p high-quality settings will need a more powerful setup. The recommended PC requirements include a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, an Intel i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, and 16 GB of RAM. Graphics-wise, players should have a minimum of 8GB of VRAM, either from an NVIDIA RTX-2080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6700. DirectX version 12 is necessary, along with 45 GB of SSD storage.

With these updated PC requirements, it is evident that Lords of the Fallen offers a visually stunning and immersive gaming experience that pushes the limits of current hardware capabilities. Gamers who wish to delve into the challenging and captivating world of Lords of the Fallen should make sure their PCs meet the specifications to fully enjoy the game.

As the release date of October 13 approaches, gamers are eagerly waiting to explore the dark fantasy realm of Lords of the Fallen and witness the impressive graphical enhancements brought by Unreal Engine 5. With its updated PC requirements, the game promises to deliver a thrilling and visually immersive experience that will leave players wanting more.

