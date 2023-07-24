the new Macbook Pros will be released in early 2024

A week ago, the well-known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed that the iMacs and Macbook Air M3s are arriving in 2023. The same, however, should not be true for the Macbook Pro M3s and the new Mac Mini: on the contrary, all these devices they will not be launched before 2024 da Apple.

The news, reported by Gurman during the last “episode” of his weekly Power On newsletter, thus provides what appears to be the full lineup of Macs and Macbook M3swhich should be inaugurated in October 2023 and which could end as early as June or July 2024. The first devices to arrive will therefore be the Macbook Air and iMac with the “smooth” M3 chip, together with the 13 “Macbook Pro M3, which will still have a “basic” M3 SoC.

The launch of these products would be expected between October and November 2023, while the M3 Pro chip should arrive at the beginning of 2024, which will find space on the new 14″ and 16″ Macbook Pros and on the new Mac Mini M3s. Obviously, the Macbook Pro will also be launched in a variant equipped with the M3 Max SoC, while the Mac Mini will also be available with a “smooth” M3 chip, as already happened with the lineup of this year.

However, some of these devices could be delayed until the end of 2024. In particular, the iMac M3 could slip from late 2023 to early 2024, in turn causing the new Mac Mini to “slide” towards the end of next year, also because, according to Gurman “an M3 version of the Mac Mini is sure to come, but it’s not imminent and it’s not in an advanced stage of development.”.

However, the unknown remains the iMac Pro M3, which in turn could be announced in Spring 2024 along with iMacs vanilla and Macbook Pros or which could also be part of the announcements of the next WWDC.