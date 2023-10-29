the new Magic 6 will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 • Techzilla

HONOR has announced that its upcoming HONOR Magic6 will be powered by the revolutionary mobile platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The company showed the power of the model LLM (Large Language Model) on device with a parameter size of seven billion during the Snapdragon Summit 2023 alle Hawaii.

The collaboration between HONOR and Qualcomm Technologies leverages the expertise of both companies to support on-device LLM and create a human-centric ecosystem that enables seamless intelligent interactions across multiple devices. During the event, HONOR also showcased several advanced MagicRing connectivity features to highlight the collaborative efforts between the two companies.

George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co explains:

“At HONOR, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating a smarter, more intuitive user experience. We are committed to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to transform the world where people interact with technology, making it more seamless, personalized and impactful in their lives, without compromising user privacy. We are excited to partner with Qualcomm Technologies, who shares our vision of striving for human-centered excellence. We will continue to drive innovation forward, working with partners in open collaboration to shape a future where artificial intelligence empowers and enriches the lives of people around the world.”

Alex Katouzian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile added:

“We are excited to work with HONOR to drive technological advancements with cutting-edge technologies. We look forward to working with HONOR more closely to revolutionize the way people live, work and connect, creating transformative experiences.”

Open apps with your gaze – Honor Magic 6

During CEO George Zhao’s speech, a short video was shown featuring a person using a smartphone with an app running on the “window” around the front camera. When the person directs their gaze to that area, the app opens in full screen. This feature was called “Magic Capsule” and appears to be based on eye tracking.

However, there aren’t many details available on use cases or exactly how this feature works. Zhao declared that the gaze is only one of the parameters that the smartphone will evaluate to interpret the user’s intentions and commands, and that naturally there will be the intervention of artificial intelligence.

