The new magic shooter “Eternal Demon War” has been postponed until August 22nd

Developer Ascendant Studio has announced that the first-person magic shooting game “Immortals of Aveum”, which was originally scheduled to debut on July 20, will be postponed to August 22. “In order to achieve the full effect we want, development will take a few more weeks, so the release date will be pushed back to August 22.” Director Bret Robbins wrote on the official blog, “This will allow us to More time to perfect the game, complete the optimization for all platforms, so that the game can perform well from the beginning of the launch. For ourselves and for the players, we have a responsibility to do this well.”

“Eternal War” is released by EA, and the backbone of Ascendant studio is also composed of many former EA and Telltale employees. Development on the game started five years ago, and this is Ascendant’s debut. It is worth mentioning that “Eternal Demon War” is also one of the first AAA works based on Unreal Engine 5 (UE 5.1 ​​to be exact).

