Paparazzi are a blessing and a curse, in this case mean for Mini and good for the fans. They are waiting impatiently for photos of the new small car, which is to be shown for the first time at the IAA in Munich in September. Now he can be seen here. During filming in California, the small British car caught spies who were certainly not on Her Majesty’s orders in front of the lens, and there can be no doubt: This is what the new Mini Cooper looks like.

Anyway, the two-door, there will also be a new Countryman and an in-between that goes by the name of Aceman. The picture shows the electric version, which carries the suffix SE and is built in China. The model with a combustion engine is made in England and doesn’t look much different. The short overhangs have remained, the round headlights are part of the DNA, the taillights make a leap into modernity, which may lead to discussions. Nothing can be seen from the interior yet, as we can already report, it relies on a significantly reduced design with clear lines and a cool-looking round instrument in the middle, as is typical for Mini.

The range, now consisting of three basic forms, consists of the classic Mini, which is now always called Cooper, the SUV Countryman, which is becoming even larger, and a model in between called the Aceman. The two-door will be 3.86 meters short, but it will also be available as a four-door and as a convertible. The powerful Countryman will measure 4.43 meters in the future, the Aceman approaching in the middle will be 4.07 meters in the guise of a crossover derivative, it will not be shown in full bloom until 2024 and will only drive electrically.









Initially, petrol engines and electric drives are planned in parallel, and from 2030 onwards, Mini will only offer electric models. The electric models come in two power levels, they have 183 or 217 hp (135 or 160 kW), with a 40 or 54 kWh battery, standard ranges of 300 to 400 kilometers should be possible. The Countryman comes up with 190 or 272 hp, 64 kWh battery capacity and a standard range of 420 to 440 kilometers, it has the most BMW in its genes and is built in Germany.

Just like the Mini brand, the John Cooper Works sub-brand, which is geared towards consistent sportiness, will also be electrified, although electrified does not automatically mean fully electric. Here the drive is still a secret, there is speculation about a plug-in hybrid to increase performance. That would be remarkable in that Mini will generally do without plug-in hybrid drives, i.e. the combination of a battery drive that can be charged at the socket and a combustion engine. Confidence in the now finally usable range of fully electric vehicles also means that the previously artificially set top speed limit of 150 km/h is falling.