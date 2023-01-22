The mobility sector is undergoing a profound transformation, much more than it seems because the future here is driven by digital services and IT that will become the backbone of the entire “extended mobility” ecosystem: we are about to enter a world where connection and everything, even for the different sectors, which will have to merge with each other. And it is no coincidence that we spoke of “fusion”: agreements, collaborations and synergies belong to the past because now it is a question of uniting everything, in a single element.

And a new mobility industry is also emerging which is reinventing itself and is essentially characterized by three main trends: the electrification of vehicles, changing consumer preferences and the digitization of the entire value chain.

In practice – for vehicle manufacturers – this development involves a large-scale transformation process to become software-driven companies and a redefinition of their value chains and services within a broader and more converged mobility ecosystem. But this challenge goes beyond the automotive industry and includes, among others, energy producers and service and payment providers: suppliers with new roles and new market players will redefine existing value chains and create a new mobility ecosystem without carbon emissions. It requires user experience design skills and the ability to integrate disparate systems into a holistic, end-to-end mobility experience.

In short, we must move on to a slightly more general vision of the sector, and now from theory to reality. In this, many car giants (from Volkswagen to GM, from Stellantis to Ford) are already far ahead. But, to understand the issue, the new Reply observatory (a company that supports its customers in this strategic realignment) explains this difficult concept well.

According to the analysis, a first step in the electrification sector is related to the use of cloud-enabled batteries (CEBS) that use IoT sensors to monitor the temperature and charge of the battery cells and transmit them to the cloud for more sustainable electric mobility . And then we get to traffic for the smart city, based on artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure to power autonomous electric vehicles: a concept put into practice by Reply in the city of Regensburg in the development of AI applied to mobility.

“The development of sustainable mobility solutions – they explain to Reply – requires the operators involved to transition towards a software-based economy, and a rethinking of value chains and services within an increasingly convergent mobility ecosystem. The challenge to create a new zero-emission mobility ecosystem thus goes beyond the automotive industry and includes a multiplicity of players, including energy producers and service and payment providers.And companies operating in the energy&utility sector have taken on a central in the preparation of technological infrastructures and in the development of digital solutions to support new business models and related services aimed at the end customer; they therefore present themselves as a well-established player in evolving the ecosystem of smart cities through an effective contribution in field of smart mobility”.

From here we arrive at the need to have infrastructures dedicated to the new mobility, to create a new V2G environment that acts both on the monitoring of energy exchanges and on digital assets, including both public and private initiatives. Digital top-up solutions therefore become very important because you need payment providers that allow cross-provider transactions without cash at the top-up stations. With portals – already operational in Germany – for comparing top-up rates. The portal offers an overview of suppliers, charging behaviour, costs generated and market trends. And everything becomes easier

“Car manufacturers – they conclude to Reply – are increasingly reinventing themselves and transforming themselves into software-driven companies. This large-scale transformation process is further accelerated by three drivers: the electrification of vehicles, changing consumer preferences and the digitization of the entire value chain.”