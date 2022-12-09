A few days ago, Google Chrome browser 108 was officially released, adding two new modes: “Memory Saver” and “Energy Saver”.

As the name implies, the two modes can respectively improve the performance of the browser and reduce power consumption to extend battery life. The new mode is currently available on Mac, Windows, and Chromebook versions of Chrome browser 108.



After the “memory saving” mode is turned on, Google Chrome will release the memory occupied by “never active tabs” so that active tabs can have the “smoothest experience”, and other running software can also get more of memory.

Inactive tabs will still remain visible, but will automatically reload when an inactive tab is reopened, which will have a noticeable effect on computers under 8GB. According to Google, the “memory saving” mode can use up to 30% less memory.

When the “power saving” mode is turned on, Google Chrome will limit the image refresh rate of background activities and visual effects. Users can manually turn on this mode, or set it to be automatically enabled. The trigger conditions include that the battery is below 20% or the power is unplugged. .



