The new Netskope program for MSPs

netscopea point of reference in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) field, presented a new program dedicated to managed service providers (MSPs) which, as an extension of the Evolve Partner Program, aims to enable partners to increase revenues, penetrate new markets and offer high-value services in a context where the demand for managed cybersecurity services is growing at a rapid pace. The program offers flexible licensing options, dedicated technical resources, and a technical support specialization track to enable Netskope partners to successfully build managed services offerings and deliver a fully managed SASE solution to their customers.

Cybersecurity, the demand for managed services is growing



According to Canalys estimates, the increased demand for managed cybersecurity services represents one of the most significant growth opportunities for the partner ecosystem. The market is expected to grow to i $70 billion in 2023, due to the increase in cyber threats and the shortage of specialized skills. The growing need for cyberattack-ready talent is driving more and more companies to turn to managed services to ensure the security of their networks and data.

In this context, the new MSP program of netscope offers partners the possibility of fully capitalize on market trendsresponding to the needs of an increasingly demanding clientele looking for innovative solutions for the cyber security.

Leverage the potential of SASE

Netskope’s SASE platform is considered the best of its kind, integrating cloud, data and network security. Thanks to the flexibility of the MSP program, partners have the freedom to offer their customers a package of managed services, based on the entire Netskope product portfolio or a specific selection of them. This enables partners to meet specific customer needs and deliver highly adaptable managed service packages.

“Netskope continues to develop programs that provide maximum opportunities for our global partner ecosystem,” he said Kristin Carnes, Vice President Global Channel Programs and Strategy at Netskope. “The MSP program provides partners with the support and tools they need to successfully build managed services offerings and deliver a fully managed Netskope SASE solution to their customers.”

A cutting-edge business model

Netskope’s MSP program is based on a as-a-service business model, which reflects the evolution of procurement preferences of modern companies. By offering tools and resources to support partners, Netskope aims to facilitate the development and delivery of high-value managed services while ensuring a high-quality experience for end customers.

One of the distinctive aspects of Netskope’s MSP program is the focus on technical support and onprivileged access to resources. The Technical Training Path provides partners with the expertise needed to successfully implement Netskope SASE solutions and provide support to their customers. The dedicated partner portal also provides access to specific tools, training and support, as well as providing access to MSP opportunity registration.

“The goal of this evolution – he added Dave RogersSenior Vice President, Alliances and Global Channel Sales at Netskope – is to enable our partners to deliver the expertise and management that our customers need, while expanding their portfolio of offerings to include high-performance services. value and profitable”.

