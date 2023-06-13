The new Nothing Phone 2 arrives on July 11: everything we know

It is the successor to what has undoubtedly been the most anticipated Android smartphone of 2022, and which too we at Italian Tech liked it a lot (so much to even beat the Pixel 6A). It is the Nothing Phone 2, the second phone of the company co-founded by Carl Pei, already one of the founders of OnePlus.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be unveiled at 5pm on 11 July and that the presentation event can be followed in live streaming (starting from here). More or less everything else is left to speculation.

Bigger screen, more powerful processor

Except perhaps for the processor: on the Nothing site, precisely in the Events pagethe image of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 stands out, so it is highly probable that that is the chip chosen for the Phone 2. Which is a great nice step up from the Snapdragon 778G 5G last year.

Lo screenwhich is still among the best-selling parts of the Phone 1 today, should be slightly larger, just 0.15″ more, to reach a quota 6.7” (against the previous 6.55”). The battery is also slightly larger, which should go from 4500 to 4700 mAh, while the rear LEDs remain substantially confirmed, which are the distinctive feature of these phones. They will be arranged in much the same way and will be around the same amount, but done joining multiple separate stripsso as to allow greater versatility in switching on and off.

We’re committed to making beautiful products that you feel proud to own. To sustain our efforts, we’ll continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. So Phone (2) can go further with you. — Nothing (@nothing) May 31, 2023

More rounded (and very recycled)

From an aesthetic point of view, the Phone 2 will not lose the resemblance to the iPhonewhich Pei has never denied, but this year he should aim for another iPhone: no longer square like the 5 but rounded like the 6.

Your phone should also have a less impact from an environmental point of view: the company explained that it has reduced the carbon footprint compared to the Phone 1 and above all that the Phone 2 was made with three times the recycled components compared to its predecessor (the frame is 100% recycled aluminumproduced with 100% renewable energy) and that the packaging will also be completely plastic-free and made with more than 60% recycled fibre.

From the point of view of softwareanother aspect of the Phone 1 that we had greatly appreciated, Nothing confirmed via Twitter that “we will continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates”.

It remains to be seen if and how all these improvements will translate into the prezzo to the consumer, who seemed focused and competitive last year (starting from 499 euros), but to find out it will be necessary to wait a few more weeks.

