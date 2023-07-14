the new Office font is Aptos

Goodbye Calibri, hello Aptos. Microsoft has indeed announced that it has chosen the new default font for its productivity apps such as Word and Outlook, at the end of a selection process that began in 2021.

The process took a long time precisely because it is an important decision, even at a monetary level since the Office apps account for nearly 24% of overall revenue of Microsoft and are growing at a faster rate than other businesses such as video games and search advertising.

In the press release, Microsoft states that “today we begin the final phase of this major change where Aptos will begin appearing as the new default font in Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel for hundreds of millions of users. In the coming months, however, it will become the default setting for all our customers”.

In the font list, Aptos will be present with the old name “Bierstadt”. Of course, users will have the option to set any other font type as default, including Times New Roman, Arial, or Calibri which has been the default since 2007 before Office 365 launched in 2011.

The font was created by Steve Matterson who also previously worked on Windows TrueType, which, Microsoft explains in the Medium post, “he designed the type with a slight humanist touch. He wanted Aptos to have the universal appeal of the late NPR reporter Carl Kasell and the canny tone of The Late Show host Stephen Colber”.

Aptos is described come “similar to mid-20th century Swiss typography”: we are dealing with a san serif with simple letters and easily legible strokes. At the same time, “articulates many different languages ​​and tones. The stem ends are clean. Thin circular squares within the outlines of the letters allow for greater readability, especially at small sizes”.