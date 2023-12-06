the new official trailer is online after the leak of the last few hours

After a wait that seemed interminable, Rockstar Games has finally revealed the first trailer for GTA VI, taking us back in time, directly to Vice City, with a release date scheduled for 2025.

GTA VI: a trailer that ignites expectations

With less than a day until the GTA VI trailer’s scheduled world premiere, a now-suspended account posted the trailer on X (formerly known as Twitter). Although the premiere was scheduled for Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 a.m. ET, Rockstar reacted quickly by posting the full trailer on their official YouTube channel which immediately became number 1 in the platform’s trends with almost 50 million views in just 9 hours.

The trailer confirms many details that have been slowly revealed about GTA VI over the past two years, including the Vice City setting and the fact that the game would feature the series’ first female protagonist, with story elements inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. The trailer indicates that GTA VI is scheduled for 2025 and, in a press release published later on Monday, Rockstar specified that the game will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in the same year.

A new protagonist in a known world

Ten years in the making, the first GTA VI trailer could have been nothing more than the Roman numeral for six, and it would still fuel discussion and speculation until the end of time. Luckily, the trailer was more substantial, featuring GTA standards – fast cars, reckless shootings, handfuls of ill-gotten cash and general American excess – set against the backdrop of Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami.

The trailer focuses on a single protagonist, a woman named Lucia. Lucia, shown in a prison jumpsuit at the start of the trailer, appears to be committing crimes with her boyfriend after supposedly getting out of prison.

Beyond Vice City: The Expansion of the GTA Universe

The press release also provides a brief description of the game itself. “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonidas, home to the neon streets of Vice City and beyond, in the biggest and most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet,” says Rockstar.

GTA VI: between previews and information leaks

The GTA VI reveal was full of leaked information. Earlier this year, a UK teenager was held responsible for last year’s leak that distributed 90 videos from the ongoing development process. Additionally, this week, a video on TikTok claimed to be leaked footage from the game, allegedly coming from the son of a Rockstar employee. The TikTok videos (which, as of publication, are still available on the service) show footage of a computer monitor showing wide views of the game’s setting.

A new chapter full of expectations

GTA VI promises to be a new milestone in the world of video games. With a female protagonist, a return to the nostalgic Vice City and an intriguing story inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, Rockstar seems to be on track to create another masterpiece that will keep players glued to the screen. It remains to be seen whether the game will live up to the lofty expectations that the trailer has undoubtedly generated.

Graduated in Computer Engineering and student of the Master’s Degree in Robotics and Automation Engineering. She has always been passionate about technology, space and scientific dissemination. She is coordinator of the Close-up Engineering network.