The seventh generation of Pixel, the smartphones made in Google, appears similar to the previous one but what changes is the new generation Tensor G2 processor. And it is no small change. During the event that was held in Williamsburg in the Brooklyng (Nyc) district, Google also showed the smartwatch and Pixel Tablet which, however, will probably arrive in the next year. The first sensation? By now for Google as for Apple, the bet is no longer on the single device but on the ecosystem of products.

What are the Pixel 7 like?

If we look at the hardware, it changes little. These are not times of revolutions but of millimeter incremental innovations. Small steps forward. The Pixel 7 Pro’s screen is the same as the Pixel 6 Pro, and the sensors also remain pretty much the same. In summary the main camera is 50 Mp, 12 Mp for the ultra wide angle and 48 MP for the telephoto with a 5x optical zoom (it was 4x in the Pixel 6). Upgrade instead for the front chamber at 10.8 Mp. Even the price has not changed – 649 euros for the Pixel 7 and 899 for the Pro – and it is good news also because for smartphones after two years of pandemic they are beginning to suffer from the market uncertainty linked to the energy crisis and the ‘inflation. What changes is the software and the microprocessor. What it means? That if we stop looking at the technical specifications and turn it on we realize that something has changed.

Tensor G2 news and safety

As they explained during the event, almost all the main subsystems of the chip have been improved. It means that the most “intelligent” smartphone, especially as regards speech and language understanding. Titan M2 hardware a protection solution that is an international standard used to make identity on Sims, credit cards and chips more secure. It means that we introduce the strictest guidelines that protect banks, telecom operators and governments today. And the Google One VPN at no extra cost.

What changes in photography?

We will see the most interesting things on the front of computational photography. The novelties this time are a high definition Zoom up to 8x on Pixel 7 and Pixel Pro Zoom up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro. It means sharp and quality images even from a distance. Then Macro Focus which promises to offer HDR + photographic quality from a distance of only three centimeters. Then Google engineers introduced the guided framing feature to help the visually impaired take selfies. Videos are updated with the new 10-bit HDR Video while Photo Unblur uses machine learning to improve blurry photos, even old ones. Basically it will be possible to remove blur and visual disturbances.

What are they doing funny?

Interesting is the integration with translation services. Pixels remain the most pleasant smartphones to talk to, they understand and translate everything you say. Still on the subject of automatic learning, there is the Clear Call function which promises to minimize distracting sounds such as wind and traffic, while improving the interlocutor’s voice. All functions that will be verified during the review.