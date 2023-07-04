The new player on Vienna’s e-scooter market

Animal must go, Voi may come: On July 1st there will be a big change on the Vienna market for e-scooters. The Berlin provider Tier Mobility lost the tender of the city of Vienna and won Voi from Sweden hands down. So what makes Voi better or different than the competition?

We are talking about this today in the podcast with Katharina Schlittler, the Austria boss of Voi, other topics:

How the City of Vienna came to the decision The new guidelines for e-scooters in Vienna The range of e-scooters from Voi The Alko tests, with which the company wants to guarantee safety How Voi wants to promote wearing a helmet on the e-scooter The Goals of the provider in Vienna for this year

﻿

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

