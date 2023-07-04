Home » The new player on Vienna’s e-scooter market
Technology

The new player on Vienna’s e-scooter market

by admin
The new player on Vienna’s e-scooter market

Animal must go, Voi may come: On July 1st there will be a big change on the Vienna market for e-scooters. The Berlin provider Tier Mobility lost the tender of the city of Vienna and won Voi from Sweden hands down. So what makes Voi better or different than the competition?

We are talking about this today in the podcast with Katharina Schlittler, the Austria boss of Voi, other topics:

How the City of Vienna came to the decision The new guidelines for e-scooters in Vienna The range of e-scooters from Voi The Alko tests, with which the company wants to guarantee safety How Voi wants to promote wearing a helmet on the e-scooter The Goals of the provider in Vienna for this year

﻿

If you liked this episode, give us four or five stars as a rating and follow the podcast on Spotify, Apple Music and Co. If you have any suggestions, criticism, feedback or requests for future guests, please send us an email at any time to [email protected] .at.

See also  Creality Falcon 2 buy cheap from 689€ (05/2023)

You may also like

Persona 5 Tactica: A Tactical Twist for Persona...

Ubiquiti UniFi Products: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

A Surprising Collaboration: Warner Bros. Japan and WIT...

Ubisoft wants to relaunch the popular part of...

Get the Ultimate Deal for Qixi Festival: Buy...

Düsseldorf-based company develops first CEO live ranking worldwide

The Unreleased Second Generation Apple Watch Leather Loop...

Greentech Hydrogen should do the trick – countries...

Transfer WhatsApp chats to new phone via QR...

The product workers: when will it be finished?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy