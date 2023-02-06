The doomsday zombie MMO “The Day Before” developed by the Russian team began to fall into controversy over the authenticity of the work last year, and now worse accusations are coming. Another well-known game, the Zombies mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Yes, Fntastic’s 10-minute real-machine game promotional video released on February 3 was originally a display to counter the outside world’s doubts about the authenticity of the game. However, the first 5 seconds of the promotional video were shot by sharp-eyed Overseas players see it through, because the first two or three screens are almost the same as the storyboard of “Decisive Moment: Black Ops Cold War”.

I saw someone say I was “reaching” and another person say “I mean shots through ducts/vents and red moodlighting is fairly common cinematic’s”…. So here’s both trailers side by side… pic.twitter.com/vz6YngKLR6 — Chroma (@Chromastone10) February 4, 2023

In fact, since the controversy over Fntastic’s unpaid recruitment of overseas translators erupted last year, coupled with the second delay of the game (the first engine change, the second trademark dispute) and the unwarranted removal from the Steam store, the player community has questioned whether the game may No, but Fntastic vehemently denies the allegations, saying the game did not have crowdfunding, no pre-orders, and no Douai.

However, the previous promotional images of “The Day Before” were accused by overseas villagers on the Reddit forum of being exactly the same as the promotional concepts of “The Division” or “Snow Runner”, and netizen Chroma further pointed out that this game has many image storyboards Same as another masterpiece, “The Last of Us”.

gonna add The Last of Us to this thread too lol pic.twitter.com/41UilEvUrw — Chroma (@Chromastone10) February 5, 2023

One wave after another, “The Day Before” has been highly anticipated from the beginning to now being criticized by thousands of people. Fntastic is currently trying its best to make the game available on November 10, 2023. If This date is skipped again, and the prospect of “The Day Before” may be extremely pessimistic.

First image source: Mein-mmo.de