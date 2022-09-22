Since Apple launched the iPhone 11 in 2019, the colors of previous generations of iPhones have also become more and more varied and colorful. The release of new iPhones every year will make fruit fans look forward to this year’s main color. This year’s iPhone 14 launched a new blue and purple color. After the conference, I saw many people knocking bowls, wanting to compare the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12, or even the earlier purple iPhone 11. What’s the difference? Isn’t it coming!Let’s take a closer look at each of the three purple iPhones

The purple of the iPhone 14 is the lightest of the three, with a touch of pink, with a super-ceramic crystal shield panel on the back and an aluminum metal frame of the same color on the sides. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 have the same flat frame design, but the position of the side buttons is different, so the phone case cannot be shared. The frame of the iPhone 11 is arc-shaped, but the three iPhones still use the Lightning port.

Putting the three iPhones together, I will feel that the purple of the iPhone 12 looks the most intense, close to the tone of violet, while the purple of the iPhone 11 is more gray. If I had to choose, I would choose the purple iPhone 14 haha, this pale Purple is super sweet to my stomach (and the iPhone 11 is no longer available on Apple’s official website

The size of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 12 are both 6.1 inches, but the arrangement of the lens modules is different, and the position of the frame buttons is also different. After the launch of the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 12 The series also has a drop of 6,000 yuan on Apple’s official website. I believe that these two purples should have their own hobbies and support. The rich lavender and the orthodox lavender, which purple do you like?

The above is a quick comparison and sharing of the purple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 14. In fact, it is not only purple, but Apple has also launched a lot of different blues for everyone to choose from, such as the blue of the iPhone 12, the Pacific blue of the iPhone 12 Pro, The sky blue of the iPhone 13 Pro and the new blue of the iPhone 14 have also launched a new blue. In recent years, there is a saying that if you want others to know that you have a new phone, it is right to choose the iPhone with the latest color! If appearance is the first consideration, would you choose a colorful iPhone or a classic color? Welcome to leave a message at the bottom of the article and share with us!