Samsung has officially announced the date of the next one Galaxy Unpacked.

The event will be held next February 1stfor the first time in attendance after three years, al Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco.

In all likelihood, the company will unveil the series Galaxy S23 to which its top-of-the-range smartphones belong.

The event can still be followed in streamingon the official Samsung website, starting at 19:00 on February 1, 2023.

Il pre-order in the USA has already started, with a prize in vouchers to spend on the store to anyone who buys a new smartphone without having seen it yet. The pre-order page hints, with an image showing three goalsthat the new Galaxy S23 will focus – as many expect – on the photographic sector, in particular on a new 200 Mp sensor which could debut on the ‘Ultra’ version.

I rumors about the new device they are numerous. There are those who argue that Samsung will abandon the new series for the Exynos processor in favor of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The versions will most likely be three again: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ e Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In the meantime, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is on offer in the Italian store: those who buy it by January 10, 2023 save 200 euros.