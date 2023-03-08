Home Technology the “new search engine” based on ChatGPT and Wikipedia
Technology

the “new search engine” based on ChatGPT and Wikipedia

by admin
the “new search engine” based on ChatGPT and Wikipedia

The invasion of search engines based on ChatGPT continues and today comes the news of launch of DuckAssista new AI-based search tool and Wikipedia from DuckDuckGo.

As explained in a post published on the company’s official blog, the search engine that has always looked at privacy will offer users the ChatGPT language parsing capability to offer answers extracted from Wikipedia and related sources such as the Encyclopædia Britannica. the new tool is already available both on the DuckDuck app for smartphones and on PCs, as well as on the browser via plugin.

But be careful calling it a chatbot: DuckAssist in fact limits itself to suggesting automatic replies when it recognizes that there is a term in the search query that it can answer. Entering any question then you will not receive an answer similar to those generated by Bing with ChatGPT, but when the search engine understands that an AI-based one is available, a magic wand icon will appear.

For this initial trial, DuckAssist is most likely to appear in our search results when users search Wikipedia for questions with simple answers. Think about questions like “what is a search engine index?” rather than more subjective questions like ‘which is the best search engine?’”, explain the developers in the blog, where they highlight how the project is still in its infancy.

See also  Minecraft Legends shown in eight new screenshots - Sina Hong Kong

You may also like

Get the Vivobook 13 Slate at US$352, with...

Italy in the lead for digital and also...

Zero～Eclipse’s Mask～remastered version released｜The picture quality has been...

Government tightens penalties for cyber crimes

A comparison of the best podcast platforms

Microsoft launches “fast green” Xbox wireless controller

Sonos Era 300 introduced: New flagship speaker

Fashion Police Squad Review – Gamereactor

Oracle Berkeley DB at risk: New IT vulnerability...

It is rumored that “GTA6” will be launched...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy