The invasion of search engines based on ChatGPT continues and today comes the news of launch of DuckAssista new AI-based search tool and Wikipedia from DuckDuckGo.

As explained in a post published on the company’s official blog, the search engine that has always looked at privacy will offer users the ChatGPT language parsing capability to offer answers extracted from Wikipedia and related sources such as the Encyclopædia Britannica. the new tool is already available both on the DuckDuck app for smartphones and on PCs, as well as on the browser via plugin.

But be careful calling it a chatbot: DuckAssist in fact limits itself to suggesting automatic replies when it recognizes that there is a term in the search query that it can answer. Entering any question then you will not receive an answer similar to those generated by Bing with ChatGPT, but when the search engine understands that an AI-based one is available, a magic wand icon will appear.

“For this initial trial, DuckAssist is most likely to appear in our search results when users search Wikipedia for questions with simple answers. Think about questions like “what is a search engine index?” rather than more subjective questions like ‘which is the best search engine?’”, explain the developers in the blog, where they highlight how the project is still in its infancy.