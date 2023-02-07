EA announced today that its “Apex Legends” will launch a new season “Revelry” on February 14th, which will launch a new limited-time team deathmatch mode, reworked heroes, new specialties and other content. At the same time, there is a new weapon “mortal enemy”. The “Carnival” battle pass will provide new appearance items, as long as you complete the daily and weekly challenges, you can get rewards.

According to the official statement, “Apex Legends” has released the latest legendary major update in this anniversary celebration, which is the new season “Carnival” that makes the game reborn. In this season, all heroes will have levels and specialties; the levels are currently divided into assault, skirmisher, reconnaissance, control and support, so as to highlight the strengths of each hero and their respective specialties. Additionally, six heroes will be getting updates, including Wraith, Lifeline, and Syl.

A new weapon, the Nemesis, will also be available this season, a four-shot energy-type assault rifle. According to the official statement, “Red Enemy” will be a weapon that can change the game. Its diminishing burst delay can reduce the cooldown time required between bursts, making it use like a fully automatic weapon.

“Apex Legends” will launch the representative “team deathmatch” mode. Players will use the team as a unit to conduct 6-on-6 matches. Killing opponents will earn points, and the three-match two-win system will be adopted. Shortly after the launch of “Carnival”, “Apex Heroes” will launch a new permanent rotation mode playlist “Mixtape”. There will be a mixed rotation.

In addition, this season, for players who enter the game for the first time, the “Orientation Competition” system will be launched. This system will provide a simple guide, and new players can learn the core mechanism of “Apex Heroes” while finding out their own positioning. You can play alone or with friends, and after defeating some computer enemies, you can join the normal matchmaking queue.

“Apex Legends” anniversary season “Carnival” is scheduled to be launched on February 14th. All players will receive login rewards during the first two weeks of “Carnival” launch, and from February 14th to 21st (Tuesday) just log in to the game to get The Cryptographer is automatically unlocked and will also receive a themed pack, which includes an item exclusive to him; logging in from February 21 to 28 will unlock “Subtle Instigator” Ash, as well as one of her themed Ash sets bag to show off her new look.

More information about the new season “Carnival” of “Apex Legends” will be released later.

