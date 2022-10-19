Sims Project Rene

It’s been eight years since The Sims 4 launched, and EA has finally brought news about the sequel. At the recent The Sims Summit event, the official revealed that the next work in the series is codenamed Project Rene, of which “Rene” is intended to remind people of renewal, regeneration, rebirth and other English words with the meaning of renewal and rebirth. The idea is that The Sims will have a “bright future.”

According to Maxis, Project Rene is still in a very early stage of development, which means that it may be several years before the game actually comes out, and some of the current designs may be changed later. However, according to the current official idea, this game can provide players with more customization options, such as object shapes, colors, patterns, etc., can be adjusted according to your preferences. At the same time, the freedom of placing items will also increase, and the grid system that the series has long relied on will be replaced by other solutions. In addition, Maxis also confirmed that Project Rene supports cross-platform play (expected to cover console, PC and mobile), and progress can also be shared. Although the official did not say it clearly, it is very likely that the game will be set to free like the later “The Sims 4”.

The Sims Mobile

Next, Maxis intends to refer to the practice of its sister studio Full Circle, inviting players to experience Project Rene in development and continue to get feedback. Of course, the official will also take care of existing games. They are already working with Overwolf, hoping to provide a solid direction for The Sims 4 who want to play mods, and the next wave of expansions is also confirmed to arrive in 2023. The Sims FreePlay on mobile will soon also allow players to use all hairstyles, earrings and glasses, while Maxis is also improving character faces to make the game more inclusive. Finally, The Sims Mobile will also have the option to buy a balcony this Christmas.