In Void Crew, humanity unites against a mysterious invader – the Hollow. As the chosen one, it depends on whether you and up to 4 teammates can bravely move forward in the infinite void and bring order to the galaxy!

Game Features:

Co-op multiplayer with up to 4 crew members: Call on friends, form a party of up to 4 players, and get ready for a wild space journey!

Your ship is yours: A flexible player character system and an intuitive, modular ship system mean that even rampaging asteroids can’t keep up with your strategy shifts.

Customization and upgrades: Use a variety of upgrade options to give your character a unique new look, or add more novel and interesting toys to the spaceship! You are the coolest and most powerful team in the universe!

Void Crew will be exhibiting at PAX East 2023 (March 23-26), with a playable demo of the game available at the Focus Entertainment booth.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1063420/Void_Crew/

