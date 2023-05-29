the new standard of connectivity with LED technology

“What we will need in the future is to insert a microchip into every LED lighting device. We will thus be able to combine two functions: lighting and data transmission via a wireless network”.

They are the words with which Harald Haas, lecturer at the University of Edinburghon the occasion of TED Global 2011, presented Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) technology to the world for the first time.

In the context of a talk on optical wireless communications (OWC), Haas put on the communication map an approach that could represent much more than a simple alternative to Wi-Fi, extending its technological possibilities, to satisfy a demand of connectivity that will tend to grow exponentially in the next few years.

To get a sense of what Li-Fi could be on a large scale, just imagine that any LED lighting source could, within a few years, be capable of handling a wireless data signal able to satisfy, with very low latencies, the demand for IoT systems and augmented reality applicationsdestined to become an increasingly integral part of our daily lives.

Li-Fi: what it is and how it works

In its simplest definition, Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) is a wireless technology that uses the modulation of LED light to transmit digital information. The main strength of this suggestive technological approach is given by the fact that any LED source currently used for lighting, if supported by a suitable infrastructure, can become a digital data repeater, guaranteeing virtually unlimited coverage.

The etymological combination with Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) does not appear accidental: instead of focusing on radiofrequency, it prepares the transport of data thanks to visible light (VLC). Li-Fi technology is not yet commercially widespread at a mainstream level, but is going through an experimental phase.

Li-Fi uses visible light as a medium for data transmission, thanks to a VLC (visual light communications) system. Li-Fi operation is based on the on/off switching of the light frequency of the LED sources, from which the binary 0/1 signal derives. To achieve this, a VLC system has two basic components: a light source equipped with a signal processing unit for the transmission of the data signal, and a device dedicated to the reception of the transmitted signal.

Operation of Li-Fi, wireless technology that uses the modulation of LED light to transmit digital data

The data is transmitted thanks to very fast on and off cycles of the LED source, invisible to the human eye. This signal, once received by a specific device, is demodulated and converted into a continuous stream of binary data: the digital content that computing devices are able to use, such as text files, audio, images, videos and other cross-applications medial.

The advantages and criticalities of Li-Fi today

While waiting to evaluate its concrete applications in the mainstream, the specific technology and the results of the experiments allow us to state that Li-Fi should introduce a significant series of advantages, in the face of some critical issues, typical of new technologies.

Cyber ​​security : data transmission takes place near the LED source and can only be intercepted if you are physically present in the environment where the Li-Fi system is active. The light signal is in fact unable to overcome physical barriers, such as the walls of the room itself.

: data transmission takes place near the LED source and can only be intercepted if you are physically present in the environment where the Li-Fi system is active. The light signal is in fact unable to overcome physical barriers, such as the walls of the room itself. Speed : the technological specifications indicate that Li-Fi can achieve a data transmission speed about 100 times higher than that currently offered by the best Wi-Fi systems, without constraints as regards the devices connected to the network.

: the technological specifications indicate that Li-Fi can achieve a data transmission speed about 100 times higher than that currently offered by the best Wi-Fi systems, without constraints as regards the devices connected to the network. Geolocation : thanks to the intrinsic characteristics of the light signal, Li-Fi technology makes it possible to direct the light and consequently the information transmitted with extreme precision, with the possibility of two-way communication.

: thanks to the intrinsic characteristics of the light signal, Li-Fi technology makes it possible to direct the light and consequently the information transmitted with extreme precision, with the possibility of two-way communication. Bandwidth : compared to radio waves, light waves have a much wider spectrum (about 10,000 times higher) from which derives the possibility of making use of much wider band connections. This perspective should favor the proliferation of IoT systems, especially in the mainstream.

: compared to radio waves, light waves have a much wider spectrum (about 10,000 times higher) from which derives the possibility of making use of much wider band connections. This perspective should favor the proliferation of IoT systems, especially in the mainstream. Data density : the specifications of the Li-Fi technology speak of a data transmission of the order of 10/15 Gbps, much higher values ​​than most of the currently most widespread wireless technologies.

: the specifications of the Li-Fi technology speak of a data transmission of the order of 10/15 Gbps, much higher values ​​than most of the currently most widespread wireless technologies. Hardware availability and network capillarity : the Li-Fi systems will use, at least in part and with some necessary adaptations, the components of the already existing LED lighting systems, to obtain a very widespread capillary network. The fact that any light point can become an access point of the wireless network would also allow for a significant reduction in costs, compared to the compulsory adoption of dedicated devices.

: the Li-Fi systems will use, at least in part and with some necessary adaptations, the components of the already existing LED lighting systems, to obtain a very widespread capillary network. The fact that any light point can become an access point of the wireless network would also allow for a significant reduction in costs, compared to the compulsory adoption of dedicated devices. Absence of interference : compared to increasingly crowded radio frequency signals, Li-Fi technology does not present any risk of interference, which makes it particularly attractive in areas such as the medical, aeronautical and systems characterized by particularly sensitive instruments.

: compared to increasingly crowded radio frequency signals, Li-Fi technology does not present any risk of interference, which makes it particularly attractive in areas such as the medical, aeronautical and systems characterized by particularly sensitive instruments. Energy efficiency : the simultaneous use of a network for lighting and data transmission makes it possible to significantly optimize energy consumption compared to the use of dedicated systems.

: the simultaneous use of a network for lighting and data transmission makes it possible to significantly optimize energy consumption compared to the use of dedicated systems. Security for users: even if the debate still remains open, the absence of electromagnetic waves involves a form of protection for the health of users regardless.

Li-Fi: the critical issues to overcome

With reference to the specifications and intrinsic characteristics of Li-Fi technology, at the moment it is possible to hypothesize the following criticalities.

Transmission distance : the light signal cannot overcome opaque physical barriers such as the walls of the room. The Li-Fi network must include a light signal in each compartment involved.

: the light signal cannot overcome opaque physical barriers such as the walls of the room. The Li-Fi network must include a light signal in each compartment involved. Light interference : Although a Li-Fi system is inherently free from the risk of radio frequency interference, a number of precautions must be taken to avoid interference from light signals.

: Although a Li-Fi system is inherently free from the risk of radio frequency interference, a number of precautions must be taken to avoid interference from light signals. Technological maturity: at the time of writing, Li-Fi is a technology subject to experimentation and pilot projects, without any diffusion in mainstream systems. Integration in the IT environment, think for example of special network cards on IT devices, currently appears rather distant.

Li-Fi: the possible solution to saturation of the wireless band

Analysts’ forecasts agree on the fact that in the next few years the number of devices connected to the Internet will grow exponentially, also thanks to the diffusion of new standards in mobile communication, such as 5G, whose bandwidth will favor the sharp increase in digital data traffic. In particular, wireless communications will need to support the increase in communications between the various devices present in IoT (Internet of Things) systems.

Faced with this scenario, it appears very probable that the specifications of the current wireless networks available cannot satisfy the demand for connectivity required by the market, favoring the experimentation of new wireless communication standards. In this context, Li-Fi stands as a very credible alternative both from a technological point of view and as regards the capillarity of its possible diffusion.

Furthermore, Li-Fi does not envisage the use of electromagnetic fields, as in the case of radio frequencies, which would allow its use even in areas where other wireless communication standards were previously prohibited. Just think of the uses of medicine, as well as the possibility of reducing human exposure even in domestic applications.

Li-FI applications: time for experimentation

As mentioned, Li-Fi technology is going through an experimental phase. The first applications suggest extraordinary potential in various areas of use.

1) Li-Fi and Healthcare/Medical

The absence of interference with radio-frequency devices facilitates Li-Fi experimentation especially in hospital settings. Among the possible applications, in addition to the operating room, there is the possibility of monitor vital signs and patient movement with finally wire-free devices, as well as new management policies for electronic health records.

In the more or less near future, Light Fidelity technology should guarantee a high integration of services, usable by the patient through a single control interface, available as an application for a smartphone that will be able to connect to the Li-Fi network.

2) Li-Fi and workplaces

Offices are a very effective area for Li-Fi solutions, thanks to the ease of installing lighting systems capable of guaranteeing very high coverage in all the rooms in which the service is to be provided.

The technical specifications of Li-Fi will constitute a valid alternative in terms of performance, as they envisage ultra-fast broadband connections, both in download and upload, favoring the use of “heavy” applications such as real-time streaming of audio content- video.

The binomial linking Li-Fi to the workplace will make it possible to achieve ever higher levels of health and performance, favoring the proliferation of integrated IoT systems, capable of managing data from work applications and solving, at the same time, home automation features.

It will be for example it is possible to automatically adjust the LED systems to optimize consumption according to the actual presence of people in the spaces to be illuminated, as well as directing the light beam correctly on the work surface. In more general terms, it is foreseeable that a true servitorisation will spread in the field of lighting, capable of including this type of application in the category of managed services as well.

3) Li-Fi e retail

Retail is one of the areas in which experimentation with Li-Fi systems appears most fervent. In particular, in the stores there have been applications capable of transmitting information to the consumer through LED lighting systems, to convey product information and personalized discount notices.

Li-Fi applications in the retail sector apply geo marketing and proximity marketing techniques to track users and exchange data with their mobile applications, in order to improve the user experience.

Li-Fi technology exploits geo-referencing and the combination with visible light to enable many interactive features:

Guide visitors within the store

Provide information and suggestions on individual products

Enable personalized marketing strategies, with suggestions for purchases and ad hoc promotions

Track user movements and their interactions with products

Retail systems based on Li-Fi technology therefore constitute a valuable driver for the implementation of omnichannel strategies with data-driven and customer centric logicsfacilitating real-time data analysis to make accurate predictions on consumer behavior and sales trends.

4) Li-Fi and culture

The same techniques used in the retail sector can be used successfully to meet the needs of other application sectors, as in the case of culture.

In the context of museum applications, some experiments have already been undertaken, such as the one started at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, which sees the combined action of IoT and VLC (visual light communications) systems to guide visitors along the cultural itineraries of the sitewith management logics natively oriented towards economic and environmental sustainability.

