The new Starlink satellites have begun to fall from space

Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Crash

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been dealing with a series of problems lately. From the disastrous management of Twitter, a company with which he has lost over 20 billion dollars, to the fact that he is no longer the richest man in the world. Now, a new issue has arisen: the new Starlink satellites of his company are crashing.

Just over a month from the launch of 21 miniature next-generation Starlink satellites, one of them, designated 30062, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere on Monday. It is likely that the satellite burned during re-entry according to Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard-Smithsonian astrophysicist who monitors internet satellites for SpaceX.

Three of the Starlink V2 Minis were attempting to raise their altitudes, while one underwent a controlled deorbit maneuver. Elon Musk took to Twitter to clarify that the satellites were “experiencing some problems” and that some of them would be deorbited while others would continue to undergo testing.

SpaceX’s next-generation Starlink satellites are intended to cover growing demand for internet around the world. Despite these crashes, Starlink has managed to bring internet to rural areas with less coverage, with its purpose being to complement and not compete with fiber or 5G connections. Starlink, with its high latencies, is designed for areas where traditional connections are lacking.

Elon Musk’s space exploration company, SpaceX, recently launched 21 of these next-generation Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on February 27, with a second batch scheduled for deployment. The success of Starlink’s satellites is critical for SpaceX as the company looks to expand internet access to remote locations.

The seriousness of these crashes remains to seen, but experts are keeping a close eye on the situation as SpaceX seeks to expand its internet mega-constellation and increase global internet access. As for Musk, he faces new challenges in managing yet another aspect of his high-profile tech empire.

