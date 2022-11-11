The new strategy adventure work “The Tower and the Children-Toward the Bottom of the Tower (ハテナのTower-The Tower of Children- / The Tower -To the Bottom-“, the old translation name: Children’s Tower of Mystery)”, it was revealed in the Indie World live broadcast held by Nintendo that this game will be launched on the Nintendo Switch platform.

The strategy adventure game “The Tower and the Children – Running to the Bottom of the Tower” describes that at the end of the world stands an endless tower. The top of the tower is the village of children, and they go into the depths of the tower every day to seek food and answers. Legend has it that heaven is at the bottom of this mysterious tower. In the game, players need to choose a suitable combination from the formation of 20 children, enter the tower for adventure, while searching for food and collecting legendary relics, the ultimate goal of the player is to guide the children to the bottom of the tower.

The official pointed out that the game has added roguelike elements. During the process, players will encounter various combat tests, and they need to play real-time battles and strategic responses with the mysterious residents in the mystery tower from the randomly obtained cards. In addition, players need to improve their intimacy with children during the adventure, so as to open up more kinds of skills and cards, in order to advance more smoothly in the subsequent adventure.

© SHUEISHA / DeNA / Tasto Alpha, SHUEISHA GAMES