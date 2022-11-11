Home Technology The new strategy adventure “The Tower and the Children – To the Bottom of the Tower” will be released on the NS version and is scheduled to be released simultaneously with the PC version in January next year. “The Tower -To the Bottom-“
Technology

The new strategy adventure “The Tower and the Children – To the Bottom of the Tower” will be released on the NS version and is scheduled to be released simultaneously with the PC version in January next year. “The Tower -To the Bottom-“

by admin
The new strategy adventure “The Tower and the Children – To the Bottom of the Tower” will be released on the NS version and is scheduled to be released simultaneously with the PC version in January next year. “The Tower -To the Bottom-“
The new strategy adventure work “The Tower and the Children-Toward the Bottom of the Tower (ハテナのTower-The Tower of Children- / The Tower -To the Bottom-“, the old translation name: Children’s Tower of Mystery)”, it was revealed in the Indie World live broadcast held by Nintendo that this game will be launched on the Nintendo Switch platform.

The strategy adventure game “The Tower and the Children – Running to the Bottom of the Tower” describes that at the end of the world stands an endless tower. The top of the tower is the village of children, and they go into the depths of the tower every day to seek food and answers. Legend has it that heaven is at the bottom of this mysterious tower. In the game, players need to choose a suitable combination from the formation of 20 children, enter the tower for adventure, while searching for food and collecting legendary relics, the ultimate goal of the player is to guide the children to the bottom of the tower.

The official pointed out that the game has added roguelike elements. During the process, players will encounter various combat tests, and they need to play real-time battles and strategic responses with the mysterious residents in the mystery tower from the randomly obtained cards. In addition, players need to improve their intimacy with children during the adventure, so as to open up more kinds of skills and cards, in order to advance more smoothly in the subsequent adventure.

See also  【Star Club Store Celebration】ROVACS 3-in-1 Air Purifier (Buy 1 Get 1 Free)

© SHUEISHA / DeNA / Tasto Alpha, SHUEISHA GAMES

You may also like

When ideas become the new currency to pay...

Blizzard responds to visually impaired players: Hearthstone will...

Foreign media: It is rumored that Apple’s iPhone...

EA admits it will no longer develop and...

The tidal disruption event exposed whereabouts, caught a...

“Race Against TimeX” created by TIMEX in FORTNITE...

A difficult decision has not yet been made,...

TIMEX’s “Race Against TimeX” at FORTNITE becomes the...

[XF Technology Unpacking]K86R 98 comes with a delicious...

Steam “Dying Light 2” body 45% low special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy