SEGA announced today (10/19) that the completely new work “LOOP8 Seance”, a teenage role-playing game produced by Marvelous, will be released on March 16, 2023 (Thursday). At the same time, the second trailer introducing the content of the game, as well as information on characters and systems, was released.

LOOP8 Seance has released the second trailer for a glimpse of the gameplay!

The second trailer for “LOOP8 Seance” introduces the game’s iconic Karel system, as well as a combat system where relationships with characters will have a major impact.

※ The video is in Japanese.

Game summary

The world is a series of “choices”

Teenage RPG complete new work “LOOP8 Seance”

“LOOP8 Seance” is a teenage RPG. The story is set in the nostalgic Japanese rural town “Ashiharanaka Town” as the stage. The protagonist, Nani, will spend the entire month of August repeatedly, and at the same time, he will fight with his partners against the disaster that threatens human beings. outside”.





In a changing world, how do you “choose”?

The world of “LOOP8 Seance” will “change” in real time with the “interpersonal relationships” intertwined with the characters, the control of the emotion recognition AI “Karel System”, and the “choice” of the player.

The will change the feelings and relationships of the characters around you at any time according to the actions you choose. What will change is not just the lines and options, but also the events that take place, the hostile characters, etc. The progress of the game itself will have a huge change.

In other words, players will not experience the exact same situation as others. What kind of stories will be intertwined in the ever-changing world, and the “choices” you make as a player will determine everything.





▲Even in the same scene, each game will evolve a different development

Living in a rural town where “everyday” and “unusual” coexist.

Players will be incarnated as the protagonist who lives in Ashihara, and will continue to repeat the “daily part” and “non-daily part” to spend the entire August.

The “daily part” allows you to enjoy life in the town and school while building relationships with the character group. In addition, among the characters living in the small town, there is a “host” who is possessed by the “Outer Transformation”. Pay attention to the daily changes, and make good use of LOOP to prepare for the battle with the “host” of !

In addition, time in the game will flow with the daily life, and the characters will act according to the desires and relationships of the moment. Like them, players are free to choose what to do and what actions to take.

Turn relationships into strength to stick to the routine!

In the “non-daily part”, you can challenge the labyrinth called “Yiquan Hirazaka” to confront the “Kawai” possessed by the host.

The battle with “Kawai” is a turn-based command battle with a three-person team, but the player can control only the protagonist, Ran. The 2 partner characters will act according to their own feelings and relationships with other characters. In addition, the interpersonal relationship with the hostile host will also greatly affect the battle.

It is worth mentioning that this work does not have the concept of “level”. The intensity of the battle will depend on the relationships established in the “daily part” and the daily training. Your daily “actions” and “choices” will greatly influence the battle with “outsiders”.

In addition, characters whose stamina is zeroed in battle will be destroyed and will not be revived in this loop.

Character introduction

Ninani (CV. Gakuto Kajiwara)

His Japanese name is Taiichiro Oyama, and his real name is North Nemo. The protagonist of this work is a first-year student who transfers to Ashihara Middle and High School. The space station “Hope” where he originally lived was attacked by aliens and landed on Earth in order to escape. But both parents were killed in the attack. He is deeply puzzled by the culture of the earth, and gradually opens his heart after communicating with the people in the town, but what awaits him is an extremely cruel fate… Possesses the special ability to see through all things “the talent of spiritual vision”.

Konoha (CV. Azumi Waki)

His real name is Dashan Konoha. The heroine of this work is a first-year student of Ashihara Middle and High School. Near’s distant relatives are currently living alone due to various factors, living high school life and busy with housework at the same time. Her personality is full of motherly love, and she takes good care of Ran who has moved in suddenly. Her ancestors had been priests of the shrine, but she was not chosen as a shrine maiden when she was a child.

Sakuya (CV. Aoi Koga)

Her real name is Shuo Ye, and she has no surname. Like Nani, she is a first-year student who transferred to Ashihara Junior High School. In order to achieve the important mission given to him, he fights alone even if he is not understood by those around him. In fact, she is a super girl who doesn’t eat human fireworks. She has received a talent education since she was a child, and was trained as a trump card against foreigners. On the other hand, she is also often regarded as an oddball due to her ignorance of the world.

Red Princess (CV. Megu Umezawa)

His real name is Hong Ji Tianwang. The messenger of God, but also an existence that brings you to a cruel fate. Originally a human, Hong Ji is a name left behind at that time, but she seems to have lost all memory of the human era. In the eyes of ordinary people, she looks like an ordinary girl, but in the eyes of Ran, who has the “talent of spiritual vision”, she looks like a fox girl. After noticing her abilities, she decided to treat her as the gods who used to fight against Huawai’s battle power.

Fire Zhe (CV. Yadai extension)

Real name Horiyuki. Faced with life and death in the past due to major accidents. After about a year of hospitalization, he returned to school. Although he is older than the other first-year students, he is also a first-year student of Ashihara Junior High School, just like Nani and others. His hobby is surfing, and he is very skilled, even capable of participating in national competitions. Although he’s a handsome man, he doesn’t seem to be interested in girls, and he just cares about your business. He seems to have a different opinion about this…

Monkey (CV. Suzuki Kantai)

His real name is Kunihiko Sawada. A first-year student of Weiyuan Middle and Senior High School, he is a native of Weiyuan Middle Town. Very good at taking care of others. Currently a member of a baseball club with insufficient members. School grades are also poor. His father died young and now lives with his mother. In elementary school, he was good at climbing trees, so he was called Ape or Saruta. He has a calm personality and can be calm even when he sees the outside world.

Machina (CV. Kawasei Moshi)

Her real name is Feather Hammer, and her full name is Marchina Rotterboden. The age of the mechanical girl made in Japan is unknown, but based on the year of manufacture, it is similar to your age. I feel that my self who is not a real human is a waste, and I feel very hurt inside. Thinking that you from out of town is also a waste, so I feel sympathy for you. In addition to crusade against Hua every night on the order of her father, the rest of the time is spent on weaving, which she is good at. Various firearms will be summoned as weapons.

Developer

Game Design/Scripting

Yuuri Shibamura

Main works: “High Mobility Fantasy – Mecha Lancer”, “Sword Ranbu”

role conception

Madoka Morikura

Main work: Virtual artist “Kimai”

Main work: Virtual artist “Kimai” Shingo Adachi

Main work: animation “Sword Art Online”

art concept

Foxeiro

Major work: “Amatsukitsune”

music

Noriyuki Iwadare

Main works: “Ace Attorney” series (3/5/6)

Development lead producer

Yoichi Miyaji (SIEG GAMES)

Main works: “Adventure” series, “LUNAR” series

※The Xbox One version is sold by Marvelous.

※ The distributor of the Steam version is XSEED Games.

※ The screen is the content of the Japanese version of the game under development. The officially released product is the traditional Chinese version.

The online novel “A Summer Day” written by Yuri Shibamura is being serialized

This novel describes the “a certain summer” of each of the 13 characters who appeared in the world of “LOOP8 Seance”, and was written by Shibamura Yuji, who is the game designer and scripter of this game. In addition, the official Twitter account of “LOOP8 Seance” is gradually releasing commentaries on keywords in the novel. Enjoy the world of LOOP8 Seances from the viewpoints of 13 different characters.

Fiction special site

※ The novel is in Japanese.

Product information

Product Name: LOOP8 Seance

Game platform: Nintendo Switch/PlayStation 4/Xbox One/Steam

Release Date: March 16, 2023 (Thursday)

※ Steam release date is March 21, 2023 (Tuesday)

Game language: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese / Korean subtitles, Japanese voice

Game Category: Teenager RPG

Developer: Marvelous Inc.

Selling Manufacturer: Shiya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Not yet reviewed

© 2022 Marvelous Inc. © SEGA