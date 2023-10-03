The new Thousand (and the formidable inauguration of the Italian Tech Week)

When I saw the program of the Italian Tech Week a few months ago I felt something was missing. Young people were missing. Or more precisely the students, given that many boomers like me can also be recognized behind the word young (yesterday in Turin a moderator kept calling 3 “boys” wait manager in jeans and t-shirt).

But the real young people, those who will change the world, are among the school desks. And it is for them that we invented the inaugural session it was staged yesterday morning at the OGR in Turin. There were almost 1000 kids, real kids, the nicest and most difficult audience, because if you’re not interesting you’ll lose them after 5 minutes and they’ll just stare at the phone screen while you talk. Between me and them there were 80 other guys: i musicians of the Sermig Youth Orchestra.

I called in July their director, Mauro Tabasso, and I said to him: “Do you feel like having him play Beethoven’s Tenth?”. “But it doesn’t exist,” he told me. True, but there were notes, the artificial intelligence completed them and a team of experts took them out two movements that sound like Beethoven. That beginning was pure magic and also proof that generative artificial intelligence, used well, can be a tool that supports our creativity, not making it superfluous.

They were on stage with me two guys from Radioimmaginaria, the teen radio station that has just completed a podcast that talks about Guglielmo Marconi in fantasy style. Marconi didn’t just change the world at 21 by inventing wireless, and therefore radio; but he was one of the first startuppers in history. While a few years later wifi was invented by a woman fabulous, the actress Hedy Lamarr, a story that in one fell swoop disproves mountains of prejudices about women.

The 1000 of the OGR seemed enraptured by this news from the future that was happening on stage. At a certain point we played with ChatGPT, and the philosopher Maurizio Ferraris pointed out that the answers don’t count, which often seem banal like those of a politician, but the questions count, it’s what makes us human. AND the young astronaut Anthea Comellini, who won a selection among 22 thousand candidates, said that he did not win because he tried to beat everyone, but because he teamed up with the others. Life is not a zero-sum game, ours success it doesn’t have to mean the defeat of others.

