OnePlus has announced two new flagship products in China: the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earphones. The Chinese company’s first flagship smartphone for 2023 offers fast and smooth performance, as well as a sophisticated camera system Hasselblad and an original design. The earphones also offer an immersive and immersive audio experience, with the best sound quality in the category.

Top-of-the-line features

The OnePlus 11 5G adopts the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform which offers faster CPU speed (35% increase over the previous version) and GPU speed (25% increase), as well as better energy efficiency. The smartphone is equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM and an advanced RAM management system designed to improve multitasking and gaming performance. It also features a 6.7-inch 2K A+ AMOLED display at 120Hz and LTPO 3.0 technology that delivers bright and vivid color images. Finally, the 100 W SUPERVOOC fast charging system and the 5000 mAh dual-cell battery guarantee excellent autonomy and super-fast charging.

Collaboration with Hasselblad

The OnePlus 11 5G renews its collaboration with Hasselblad and features a photographic sector based on a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide sensor and a 32MP IMX709 portrait lens for DSLR-quality portraits. A new 13-channel multispectral sensor for detecting light and colors allows OnePlus 11 to best adapt to all the various scenarios. Inspired by the concept of “black hole”, whatever the company means with this expression, OnePlus 11 5G boasts a photographic module made of chromed stainless steel.

And the one with Dynaudio

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are earphones that offer a personalized spatial listening experience, with a wider and more multidimensional sound field, thanks to the use of spatial rendering algorithms developed by OnePlus. They also feature a six-axis IMU sensor to monitor the user’s head position and ensure a high-quality audio experience, and dual drivers co-developed with Dynaudio to ensure the best possible reproduction of sounds, voices and music. The 11mm driver offers excellent low-frequency handling for deeper, fuller and more dynamic bass, while the 6mm driver offers a wider sonic range and clearer sounds. The 11mm + 6mm design uses crystal polymer diaphragms with separate edges and domes to improve balance and tone. The ambient noise cancellation feature can suppress up to 48 dB and the autonomy reaches 39 hours of music playback. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also support dual connection and Bluetooth 5.3 technology.

OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available in China starting January 9, 2023. Both products will be launched globally on February 7, 2023, along with other OnePlus news.