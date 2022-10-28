The trailer shows 8 different parkour moves of the protagonist Frey. First, “Flow” is described as the “moving heart” of the parkour system. Running by holding down the circle consumes the stamina meter, which allows Frey to automatically jump over small obstacles while running at great speed. At the same time, “Rush” corresponds to the button of timing reminder to provide faster running.

There’s also “Shimmy”, which allows Frey to press the X key at the right moment to accelerate movement on the surface of an object, and “Scale”, which allows Frey to create a “phantom pivot” that allows her to bounce upwards. “Soar” allows her to jump further into the air and reach higher heights, while “Zip” allows her to use the magic rope to pull herself to the surface.

“Float” allows Frey to manipulate gravity to ease her fall. Finally, there’s “Glide,” which allows Frey to glide across the water.

Enchanted Land will be released for PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023.