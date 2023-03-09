From Harebrained Schemes studio, creators of Shadowrun Trilogy and BATTLETECH, The Lamplighters League presents an alternate 1930s world where a powerful cult called The Banished Court is ruling the world pinnacle of power. For thousands of years, the only resisting force able to stop this evil group from carrying out its plot was a group of heroic scholars known as “The Lamplighters League”.

game introduction:

Sneak, steal and shoot to carve your way through a world of sensational adventure in The Lamplighters League! Travel around the world, see all kinds of exciting and interesting regional features, use strategic rounds to fight and outwit the enemy, if you can use your wisdom well, you may be able to save the world.

Ingenious combination of strategy and story, cool and stylish

– Control a team of dynamic and unique characters, learning about members’ exclusive tactical abilities and strategic roles within the team. Take them on quests to learn about their stories and the world they inhabit. Each maverick has its own fighting style, which allows you to reverse the battle situation through special moves. – Explore a variety of thrilling areas and survey the battlefield before the real battle: Sneak behind enemies in the instant stealth game mode, quickly and silently take out lone enemies, and position your team to gain the battle advantage.

– Take advantage of all the advantages and small tricks that the agent’s housekeeping skills bring in exciting turn-based combat. Add advanced abilities, gear, and enhancements for Agents to counter the growing threat of the “Exiled Court”!

before the end of the world

– Pursue the “Exiled Court” in an alternate history 1930s world, from shipyards and deserts to urban jungles and wild jungles. Manage your global strategic choices and do your best to stop your enemies from advancing their evil plans! – Recruit new allies from the bottom elite: Find outlaws and rogues all over the world, and recruit them to your side before the “Exiled Court” captures them!

– Each mission allows your team to acquire new resources and develop abilities, but be aware that stress and injuries can also take their toll!

Can you stop the “Exiled Court” from remaking the world to their evil will? The answer lies in… The Lamplighters League The Tower at the End of the World!

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1167750/The_Lamplighters_League/