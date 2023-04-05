Given the increasing complexity of data and the increase in risk associated with cyber threats, protecting data involves taking a personalized approach that bridges the gap between the real needs of cyber security and the performance of your data protection systems for ensure business continuity. According to Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2023 55% of global organizations are focused on improving the reliability and success of backups to meet internal Recovery Point Objective (RPO), Recovery Time Objective (RTO), and Service Level Agreement (SLA) needs. However, companies often lack the skills and resources internally to optimize their IT strategy. An ecosystem of certified partners fills this gap and the Veeam Competency Program it does nothing but combine the right skills with the specific needs of customers and partners.

Advanced solution-oriented training and go-to-market capabilities

Aimed at Veeam Value-Added Reseller (VVAR) eh Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP), the new program provides dedicated expertise and resources to support customers and partners using the Veeam Data Platform, a platform that delivers advanced data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities with Veeam Backup & Replication™ (VBR) v12 as a foundation . Program participants will receive Veeam Specializations to use for their go-to-market and technical offerings and help differentiate their portfolio in the marketplace.

This is how Veeam Software, a multinational company specializing in backup, recovery and data management solutions for Modern Data Protection, has strengthened its strategy ProPartner Network, a global ecosystem of partners who work together directly and indirectly to build, market and sell Veeam’s on-premises, off-premises and cloud consumption models. VVAR and VCSP partners have access to customized programs, tools and resources designed to enable them to become more profitable and drive growth based on their business models and goals.

The importance of partner skills

As pointed out by the Vice President of Global Channel and Alliances di Veeam, Larissa Crandall Veeam is an organization 100% channel orientedwhich undertakes to guarantee its partners theaccess to the most valuable resources and training to offer customers the best data protection and recovery. “That’s why these new program enhancements were designed in collaboration with our partners to expand their capabilities and enable them to tap into the potential of the total addressable market.”

“So partners can get better and earlier recognition of their expertise and be supported in expanding their knowledge into new areas of expertise and new markets. This will open up business potential with new and existing customers that otherwise would not have been accessible,” he adds Elena Bonvicino, Manager of Channel, Italy.

Veeam Competency Program for a high-value partner network

The Veeam Competency Program initiative aims to create a “ProPartner Competency” through a network of high-value partners around the world. The program is designed in a simple yet structured way: eligible VVARs and VCSP partners who have developed best-in-class solutions can request that their use-case-specific offering be verified by Veeam. Every technical and go-to-market proficiency achieved will be rewarded with a certified Veeam badge. This new level of data protection expertise will be evidenced by a prime placement in the Veeam ProPartner Directory on Veeam.com, a partner directory that simplifies the process for customers to find a specialist IT business partner.

Categories of specializations for VVARs include: Ransomware e Disaster Recovery, Public Cloud Protection, Microsoft 365 Protection, Container Protection.

The VCSP Customer Ready competency recognizes partners who provide customers with Veeam technology-based solutions as a service. VCSP Reseller Ready competencies connect service providers with VVAR partners looking to resell cloud services. Existing VCSP skill categories include: Backup off-site, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Backup as a Service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365, Backup for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) (resellers only).

Today, Veeam is announcing two new VCSP partner competencies, available to both Customer Ready and Reseller Ready partners: Backup as a Service (BaaS) for Amazon Web Services (AWS) e Backup as a Service (BaaS) for Microsoft Azure.

Partners interested in learning more or enrolling in the Veeam Competency Program can visit the Veeam ProPartner portal. The Veeam Competency Program will be presented exclusively during VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts taking place May 22-24 in Miami and online. Designed and built for backup and recovery experts, attendees will be able to expand their skills, celebrate with the community, and share industry knowledge with exclusive content from AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others.