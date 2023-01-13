In the test content of the new version of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, Google has begun to add the ability to transfer the eSIM data on the mobile phone to another mobile phone of the same brand, and to add the function of transferring the physical SIM card data to the eSIM. Hope to attract more users to use eSIM.

After Apple’s iOS 16 update added the ability to transfer the eSIM data on the iPhone to other iPhones, and even sold the iPhone 14 series models in the United States to completely cancel the physical SIM card slot design, Google obviously plans to follow up and strengthen the eSIM The user experience will allow users to transfer the data of the physical SIM card to the eSIM on the mobile phone for storage.

Since a long time ago, Google has actually added eSIM design to the Pixel series models, and partners such as Samsung, Xiaomi and other industry players have also followed up to add eSIM design to their mobile phone products. It is already possible for people to directly store mobile phone number and other information in the form of eSIM, thereby reducing the proportion of physical SIM card usage, and at the same time, it is also possible to quickly switch between phone numbers of different telecom operators or Internet tariffs according to needs.

In the test content of the new version of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2, Google has begun to add the ability to transfer the eSIM data on the mobile phone to another mobile phone of the same brand, and add the function of transferring the physical SIM card data to the eSIM. Obviously hope to attract more users to join the use of eSIM.

Even when the user replaces a new phone, he can directly use the Fast Pair function to quickly transfer the eSIM on the old phone to the new phone, thereby reducing the difficulty of transferring the eSIM for the user, and at the same time, there is no need to rely on the telecom operator to provide a QR Code to convert.

However, this functional environment is still in the testing stage, and it is hard to say whether it will become an official function in the future. On the other hand, even if this function becomes an official project of Android 13, it is obviously still necessary to be supported by the telecommunications industry, so it is still difficult to say whether it will be available in Taiwan at that time.