6 years after its birth, I am 280 million the people who use Microsoft Teams all over the world, according to the Redmond multinational. It is on the basis of this huge user base that more than 1,900 applications have been created so far by ISV (Independent Software Vendor), system integrator e developers. These applications are present today in the Microsoft store, while there are another 100,000 custom apps that integrate with the Teams platform.

If the aim, at its inception, was to bring together communication tools and collaborations in one place, we can say that it has been achieved. So much so that a further step is now added along this itinerary, in particular with the integration with Copilotthe “co-pilot” based on theartificial intelligence which combines the power of Large Language Model (LLM) with the data present in the Microsoft Graph and in the Microsoft 365 apps. One of the features made possible by this integration is, for example, the ability to summarize a topic by drawing on the contents of meetings, e-mails and chat conversations that belong to the same threads.

Here’s what the new version of Microsoft Teams will look like

In addition to the integration with Copilot, Teams presents itself in a totally renewed way. One of the main innovations is the simplifying the user experience so that his journey inside the app is easier and more immediate. We had become accustomed to the constant streams of improvement that have affected the platform so far, but now the intention of the US giant is to revolutionize it from top to bottom. This is demonstrated by the fact that more than 90 features are expected to be added and should be available by the end of the year. In the meantime, “commercial customers”, i.e. companies (including tech companies) that already adopt Windows are invited to try the new preview version. In some cases, an administrator will need to enable opt-in so that end users can switch to the new release of Teams. According to the vendor, there are 4 cornerstones around which the application subjected to reengineering revolves: speed, simplicity, flexibility and intelligence.

Faster speed, but with 50% less memory

Microsoft says the new Teams will be twice as fast while using half the system resources. To achieve this goal, the platform has been radically overhauled and the architecture of data, network, chat and video has been optimized. This is an ongoing optimization, which should also improve compared to the tests of the build available in this period. To calculate how much performance has improved compared to the past, Microsoft relied on GigaOm, an independent analysis company that was able to ascertain a halving of app startup times and meeting participation. Similarly, memory consumption decreased by half when testing the new Teams preview compared to its classic version.

Simplification equals fewer clicks for the user

On the simplification side, the new Teams includes some evolutions that should make it easier to keep notifications under control, search for information, manage messages and organize channels. All thanks also to the fewer clicks that will have to be made to get what you need within the app. The possibility of creating personalized experiences goes in this direction, such as conversations grouped by thread or group chats that can make use of interactive emojis. Furthermore, participation in meetings will also become more intuitive and effective through a superior view of the gallery and less cumbersome screen sharing than the current one.

Flexibility for multi-tenant and multi-account scenarios

The journey to greater Teams flexibility includes supporting the multi-tenant and multi-account scenarios often found in enterprises. To respond to this need, Microsoft is aiming for an authentication and synchronization model of notification systems capable of offering a homogeneous and consistent experience. For example, for those who need to collaborate with people outside the company – which means that sometimes you need to use Teams across multiple tenants or accounts – you can now maintain access to all tenants, without having to time to log out and back in, while receiving notifications regardless of the tenant you are using.

More intelligence and less routine thanks to a “co-pilot”

On the use ofartificial intelligence Microsoft is piloting the most promising use cases through its Azure OpenAI offering. In the case of Teams, the addition of Copilot should serve to eliminate routine tasks in an overall design that does not refer exclusively to the collaboration and sharing tool. In fact, its integration concerns all the Microsoft 365 apps. In Word, for example, it is possible to start the creative process, as already happens when using ChatGPT, creating a first draft of text to work from. Or, again, presentations can be generated in PowerPoint starting from a simple request and adding ad hoc contents taken from files that Copilot can find independently. In essence, Microsoft Teams also opens up to this AI-based mode which allows, for example, to summarize the key points of a meeting or to suggest the steps following a meeting in real time.

It is probably on this area that the real novelty and effective impact of the new generation Teams will be measured.