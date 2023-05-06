Home » The new version of PS5 Pro will have a new design disc drive that can be detached to other consoles- ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming Games
Technology

The new version of PS5 Pro will have a new design disc drive that can be detached to other consoles- ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming Games

by admin
The new version of PS5 Pro will have a new design disc drive that can be detached to other consoles- ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming Games

Since its launch at the end of 2020, SONY’s PlayStation 5 has been very popular with players, and the shortage of supply has become a habit. As it has been on the market for a while, news of the successor PS5 Pro is often heard, and this time another patent document has been exposed, which can make everyone fantasize about its design.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Earlier in SONY’s financial report, the manufacturer revealed that it has finally solved the supply chain problem recently, and the supply has increased significantly. Now it is easier for everyone to buy PS5 at a regular price in the market. With the stable supply, there has been news that SONY is developing a new version of the PS5 console, which is the rumored PS5 Pro. As for the launch date, there are different opinions. It was originally thought that it would be released at E3, but it fell through with the suspension of E3.

Recently, foreign media revealed a PS5 patent document, which is related to the design of the optical disc drive. The patent shows that the new design will be detachable and use USB-C as the interface. At present, the PS5 has a CD-ROM version and a digital version. Players have to decide when buying the machine. If the future PS5 Pro uses a new patented design, it will allow players to buy an additional CD-ROM when necessary after starting the digital version. In addition, if you have a CD-ROM, you can also remove the CD-ROM and bring it to your relatives and friends to use as a digital version of the console. Of course, the above mentioned are all future versions of the console, and the existing consoles are not applicable.

See also  Apple Watch Series 9 will be launched later with little hardware change watchOS 10 has a big breakthrough-ePrice.HK

[Hot Report]”Diablo IV” will be officially launched next month and will be tested on weekends

[Hot report]Overwhelming the Switch PS5 for the first time, sales in Japan quadrupled, creating a record

Source : ezone.hk

You may also like

GnuTLS: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Solidigm launches Synergy 2.0 software new interface with...

Note: Cyber ​​Week at ALTERNATE

Google announced the removal of the “lock” in...

Turned off: 50 wind turbines in Saxony-Anhalt are...

Google will introduce new features to users without...

Ebay voucher May 2023: How to get technology...

The privacy fetish and the controversy surrounding facial...

The Chrome HTTPS lock icon is about to...

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy